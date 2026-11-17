Kansas basketball coach Bill Self landed a commitment from four-star small forward K’Majay Jenkins. Learn more about the future Jayhawk.

on Tuesday morning after recently taking an unofficial visit to Lawrence last month. The 6-foot-6 wing out of Anderson, South Carolina, picked KU over offers from Clemson, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and others.

Rivals has Jenkins ranked as the No. 17 player at his position and the No. 68 prospect overall in the 2028 class. He’s currently playing high school basketball at DME Academy in Daytona, Florida, after an impressive showing this summer when he averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists per game on the AAU circuit. Despite currently being a member of the 2028 class, KU announced that Jenkins would be reclassifying and joining the team for the 2027-28 season.

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He’s the first player to commit to KU in either the 2027 or 2028 class and has already signed with the team.

“In my opinion, Kansas is the top program in the country. The opportunity to develop there is really a dream. The staff has been unbelievable. They have traveled a lot to watch me play and have been amazing to me and my family … To the Kansas fans, I can’t wait to be in the Fieldhouse and leave it all on the court for you.

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I’m ready put on a show! ”“We’re excited about K’Majay. We think he is one of the most athletic and one of the highest ceiling players in this year’s high school class,” Self said.

“We feel K’Majay’s athleticism and motor should put him in position for a smooth transition to Division I basketball at both ends of the floor. He has shown that he can play above the rim and can rebound at an elite level. ”A Topeka native and lifelong Jayhawk, Dillon Davis was born into the fandom during a Kansas basketball NCAA Tournament run in the early ‘90s.

Since graduating from the University of Kansas in 2014, he has channeled that passion into sportswriting, contributing thousands of stories to the KU beat since 2018. Following tenures at Armchair Media and Fansided, Dillon joined Kansas on SI in May 2025 to bring his unique storytelling and deep-rooted perspective to Jayhawk fans across the country. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content.

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