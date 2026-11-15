Kansas Basketball Is Seeing the Benefits of Tre White’s Offseason Development

After an eventful offseason for Tre White, the fifth-year senior has made massive strides in his game since returning to Lawrence.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White dunks the ball on Kentucky Wildcats forward Ousmane N'diaye during the second half at United Center.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter a brief stint in the NBA Summer League with the Miami Heat, White continued practicing with the team while pursuing a roster opportunity. However, he joined other student-athletes, in September. Once he was granted a preliminary injunction, the Dallas native turned down a potential stint in the G League and returned to KU for another season.

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Three games into the 2026-27 campaign, Kansas fans couldn't be happier with what White has brought to the table. Following his strong showing in the preseason,Melvin Council Jr. absent from the lineupAll of White's shots were falling in that contest, regardless of where he was shooting from or how contested they were. The strides he has made in his game have been evident early in the year..

He was always a strong on-ball defender and spot-up shooter, but he's executing the little things better than he ever has. Whether it's on backdoor cuts to the rim or moving off the ball, White instinctively knows where to be on the court at all times. Perhaps the biggest reason White came back to play in Lawrence another season was to boost his NBA Draft stock.

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He went under the radar in last year's class, failing to receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine and seeing his draft hopes go unfulfilled.certainly helped White sharpen his skill set. That alone should have given him a significant advantage back at the NCAA level, and Bill Self knows that there's plenty on the line if the fifth-year senior wants to pursue his professional dreams after this season.

"I thought was great, obviously," Self said after the Champions Classic. "He also made a couple with a guy all over him. That was probably as much good fortune as anything. But he's a good player, and certainly, he needs to prove that he's better than what he showed them last year.

He's off to a good start.

" Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White dunks the ball on Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand ended the season unable to escape a shooting slump. Before we start evaluating him as a real draft prospect, White needs to prove he can consistently put together outings like this on a regular basis.

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Regardless, he hasn't made any mental errors or head-scratching decisions, and that's a testament to how White's understanding of the game has evolved. He will continue to serve as a veteran leader for younger players like Tyran Stokes and Taylen Kinney, and with his own NBA Draft aspirations still in mind, he could see his own stock rise considerably by the end of the season.

A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid.

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