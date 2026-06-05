Kane Parsons Is Still Wondering How This Happened

The 20-year-old Backrooms director talks about the video games that inspired the aesthetic of the liminal spaces in his debut film.

Discourse around the film — which follows a down-in-the-dumps furniture salesman named Clark , his stoner employees , and his therapist, Mary , as they accidentally uncover a secret space in the basement of the store — has alreadyParsons — known by his username, Kane Pixels — created when he was just 16 years old in 2021.

Before the film’s release on May 29 this year, there were already Reddit threads riddled with theories about what story the film would tell, what kind of found footage it would incorporate, and whether or not there would be a lot of AI-created sequences. Parsons is part of a new class of young auteurs, most of whom were discovered via YouTube and many of whom are also fascinated by abstract concepts.

For Parsons, it’s the liminal space — a sort of in-between or non-space where everything feels eerie and a little uncanny. Think empty shopping malls, a random hallway in a hotel, a convenience store’s utility closet. Parsons utilized a labyrinthine set consisting of 30,000 square feet of “backrooms” spaces that were constructed specifically for the film.

There’s something off about the images of these spaces and seeing them tends to trigger a feeling of anxiety in the viewer; sometimes they feel familiar enough to remind us of a memory we don’t actually have, other times they appear to be illogically constructed, or, as Clark says in the film, they just look like they were “made by a bunch of construction workers on acid. ” At 20 Parsons may be the youngest director A24 has ever worked with, and while some might say it was a risk, the numbers at least show the experiment was a success — the film has already made over $150 million — and Parsons has alreadywhen you were around 13.

And then you started working on the web series when you were 16. You’re 20 now. That’s nearly half of your life that this meme has occupied space in your brain. As a kid, were you always interested in cameras and screens?

It’s very hard to trace things that go back all the way to early ages of life because it’s so easy to spin a grand narrative out of something that is a little incidental in a lot of ways. I didn’t have much in the way of screen access growing up. My parents were, I would say, smart about what they let me have.

I didn’t get the internet until, like, 7 or 8, which is still maybe earlier than you want, but still. I would get hand-me-down cameras and I was technically able to explore the medium a tiny bit.

If you look at the stuff that I was recording, it’s nauseating, it’s just gibberish, pretty much.where I was sort of using their map-creation engine to, like, not make games or not make maps as it was intended but do portraits or cheat their system to curate single-frame images with more dynamic lighting and whatnot. I realized we could probably be getting away with a lot more and probably having more mileage if I were to just, like, start putting that time and effort into an actual VFX program.

In middle school, I got After Effects. I pirated it, because, you know, it’s …. ] I did that and used plug-ins. I did use a bunch of student licenses for certain bundles.

I was largely informed by all the YouTubers I watched growing up leveraging VFX in some way. I definitely struggled to find people to make stuff with.

I don’t wanna present an image of myself that’s not well rounded, but around middle school when I started to take it all a little bit more seriously and start trying to consistently make some short films and little joke videos for YouTube, skits, whatever, my friends just weren’t really compelled in that way. I appreciated their help when we got it, but it was more of a novelty for my friends in that period.

I think the VFX aspect was kind of just, like, further cemented as a major part of what I did just because it meant I could work solo, be more self-reliant, and make more compelling things without needing people. In high school, there was a film program. That offered consistency and it was nice to be around people who were also compelled to go down the same path.

I’ve enjoyed being able to be technically pretty free and relaxed about the way I do things. Because I like building stuff from the ending backward, I feel really good about the density of information and the consistency of choices. So you found a meme, built a narrative around it, turned it into a YouTube series, then eventually partnered with A24 to make a feature film based on it.

That’s a trajectory most people wouldn’t imagine for themselves, so it’s interesting to hear you say you like to work backward. And you went into making the film already with such a strong fan base behind you, because of the series.

The series was a collision of the stuff I was thinking about when working on that first short, conceptually — stuff pertaining directly to the cultural conversation around the backrooms — and then this separate story that I had sitting in my head for a little while, that I felt in a dream scenario would be cool to serialize it. I watch television, but a lot of the properties I am into tend to have more than one singular installment and tend to pace themself out over a larger period of time and attract a sort of audience that is very much anticipating the next piece of information they get.

It’s a very high-attention, high-focus, high-curiosity sort of group that I usually am a part of with other things I consume. So I like to make stuff for the same group I’m a part of; that’s my relationship with the audience. I can go down the rabbit hole of why the liminal-space thing is so effective.

It’s a little nebulous and it’s not fully pinned down, and there’s a lot of contradictory writing and thoughts on it and a lot of buzzwords. But I would say generally, it’s sort of like when I was first seeing these images of strangely familiar photos with unnerving music compilations. That’s the way they’re packaged on YouTube by just random people frequently. That’s my original interaction with this stuff, beyond seeing the original backrooms meme.

I would say it all kind of hearkens to a connectedness with the unspoken sort of inner self in a way, where there’s the subconscious relationship with physical space and the way that permeates or interacts with our environment. There’s a very special way that we store spatial information, and I felt like this stuff was very much highlighting that without being too curated.

You’d be hard pressed to look at any of the most effective liminal-space photos out there and feel like you can understand the person behind the camera or the choices behind the composition. It all feels often very arbitrary because usually it is.

These images are sourced from all over the place, like property listings, old camera rolls with a billion photos that you just kind of grabbed one out of, they’re not perfectly framed or centered, and you don’t even remember when you took it or if you took it or if your mom took it or if your uncle took it or if someone else took it. Memory is a big theme of the film too.

Like, how do we remember a space after we’ve entered it, and what if a space could remember us? Is that something you thought about when directing the film? The liminal-space images feel like someone went into my brain, found one of the many isolated fragments of a memory from childhood. Like,That’s the thing that gets people.

I lean very hard into the sci-fi of it. I like to treat the liminal space as a force of nature, some people refer to it as a video-game glitch. It’s not a form of damnation or a trial of the soul; it’s incidental and can occur to anyone and not something you can debate your way out of morally or logically.

I made it feel like a real fleshed-out, natural function of the world in this story, and I just try to make it congruent with our world, with the exception that the backrooms exist in the film. The fear comes from imagining being in there forever.

In the film, it’s a furniture store, and I feel like it’s the sort of place that feels like it’ll be torn down or replaced with another identical place within a few months, again and again. With sci-fi, you can speak to the effects of industrialization and certain economic trends. I read the film through a very psychoanalytic lens.

Like, I couldn’t help but think about Kristeva’s writings on the abject and identity while watching this, especially later in the film as Clark and Mary’s therapy conversations seem to be making a point about whether or not we can accept that which is “foreign” within ourselves. Did you read any texts that informed your aesthetic choices?is a game where you spend time inside this comically large facility, and you never get out of there — I mean, you do, but the ability to do that is so blocked by hundreds of miles of continuous rooms and sometimes they shuffle their arrangement.

Stylistically and tonally,I hate to be so simplistic about it, but I guess for me, my interest didn’t start from me going to a theater as a kid and having stars in my eyes and being like,. I am intensely curious or obsessed about this particular thing in a nonfiction context and I have found that the only effective way, or the way that utilizes my creative tendencies rather than going into a purely academic field, is to sort of test myself by processing through art.

I am a sucker for large systemic thrillers that focus on the unconscious biases in people that cause these systems to form. The weird thing is, growing up online there’s so many random inspirations that I watch and then never find again. Was there any music that inspired you? The score sounds very atonal and uncomfortable to listen to at times.

You put your friends in your earlier DIY projects, but on this film you’re working with Oscar-nominated actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. What’s the biggest thing you had to learn as a first-time director, especially considering your film is so high concept? I was incredibly lucky to have a great partnership with the producer, Chris Ferguson, and the people in his network.

He works with Osgood Perkins; most of the people working on this film had been working with each other for a while. I was very apprehensive about a lot of things. I think intellectually and creatively I knew what I wanted and I could describe it to people; I like to think I can be direct and motivational.

But it was really about having the time to sit with people and the department heads in prep so that by the time we’re shooting, we’re friends with a comfortable working dynamic. I was worried about the age bias. I didn’t go to school; I haven’t been doing this very long. I can appreciate how absurd it all is so I was like,?

I only found that we got what we wanted from the film and every day went well. There was never friction on set and everyone was just having a good time. It was generally a fun and laid-back experience — as laid back as, you know, a film set can be. I’m still wondering how this happened. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





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