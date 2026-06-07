Kane Parsons' Backrooms Inspired by 2000s Thriller One Hour Photo

The director of Backrooms, a horror film, discusses his inspirations, including the lesser-known psychological thriller One Hour Photo. The film's unique imagery and narrative are a reimagining of the internet-famous 'creepy videos' that Parsons initially created. The two films share striking similarities, including the use of liminal environments and the themes of loneliness and obsession.

Backrooms , a horror film directed by Kane Parsons , has garnered significant attention for its unique and unsettling imagery. However, the film's origins can be attributed to a lesser-known psychological thriller from the 2000s, One Hour Photo .

Parsons' film is a reimagining of the internet-famous 'creepy videos' that he initially created. The 20-year-old director has established himself as a fresh voice in the horror genre, a feat rarely achieved by those in the industry. Backrooms' narrative revolves around mysterious liminal spaces and the secrets they conceal. By incorporating an intriguing storyline with science fiction elements, the film expands upon the iconic internet videos that initially gained Parsons' attention.

The unsettling and uncanny imagery in Backrooms remains consistent with the original clips, which attracted millions of viewers. Despite drawing inspiration from various sources, including video games and underrated movies, Parsons' film stands out for its originality. One particular movie that Parsons cited as a major influence on Backrooms is One Hour Photo, a 2002 thriller directed by Mark Romanek. Although the storylines of the two films differ, certain visual cues and deeper themes are repeated in Backrooms.

The film's explosion in popularity may inspire audiences to revisit the underrated 2000s thriller. In an interview with Letterboxd, Parsons discussed the media that influenced his work on Backrooms, highlighting One Hour Photo as a significant inspiration. Parsons praised One Hour Photo's cinematography and acoustic elements, stating that they were referenced the most in his film. A comparison of the two films reveals striking similarities, including the use of liminal environments as symbols for the inner turmoil of the characters.

Both films were released during periods of great change and reflect the anxiety of those tumultuous times. Backrooms can be seen as the 2020s version of One Hour Photo, updating its ideas for the social media age. The alienation of the modern world drives the delusions in One Hour Photo, just as it crafts and distorts the titular environments in Backrooms.

The monotony and familiarity of the store in One Hour Photo keep the entire world off-balance, as everything is just a bit off. One Hour Photo, a cult classic thriller, has stood the test of time despite being largely forgotten more than 20 years after its release. The film's themes of loneliness and obsession have only been strengthened by the societal changes of the ensuing decades.

The stark, bright, and symmetrical visuals in One Hour Photo continue to influence filmmakers, capturing the precarious nature of the world's collective mental state and the importance of order in the lives of millions. One Hour Photo is more than just an inspiration for Backrooms; it is a prescient story that was ahead of its time. Williams' performance in the lead role is unsettling, and the film is a thriller that surpasses some horror flicks.

Although it is not a perfect film, there is more to One Hour Photo than meets the eye





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Kane Parsons Backrooms One Hour Photo Mark Romanek Psychological Thriller Horror Genre Liminal Environments Loneliness Obsession Cinematography Acoustic Elements Social Media Age Cult Classic Thriller

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