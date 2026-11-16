Kamir Naghdi Tribunal Rejects Discrimination Claim After Cannes Affair Dismissal

London Central Employment Tribunal dismisses Kamir Naghdi's discrimination claims against Clintons LLP following his dismissal for an affair with a junior employee and conflict of interest breaches.

Kamir Naghdi, a prominent film and television lawyer, lost his employment discrimination case at the London Central Employment Tribunal after being fired for maintaining a sexual relationship with a junior subordinate and breaching professional ethics. The judge dismissed his allegations of racial and religious bias, ruling that his termination was a justified response to conduct that threatened the firm's reputation.

Tribunal Rejects Claims Against Law Firms

Employment Judge Emma Webster officially dismissed Naghdi's claims for direct discrimination, harassment related to race or religion, victimization, and whistleblowing detriment against his former employers C Legal LLP and Clintons LLP. The legal dispute arose after Naghdi, who was an equity principal at Clintons, was expelled from the business following a series of internal investigations into his professional behavior and personal relationships with staff members.

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Cannes Trip Exposes Professional Breaches

The tribunal examined evidence linking Naghdi to a junior employee, identified as Relevant Employee, including text messages about attending the Cannes Film Festival together. Records showed that on December 2021, the employee booked travel tickets for the exact dates Naghdi attended and sent him a message stating she would bring two absolutely stunning designer dresses. The judge inferred that Naghdi would appreciate seeing the employee in these outfits, confirming they were traveling together for the event.

Conflict Of Interest And Protocol Violations

Naghdi admitted to a relationship with the junior staff member after firm partner Mr. Myers questioned him about rumors in mid-April 2023. Although a protocol was drafted to manage the situation, Naghdi violated these rules by emailing two other partners in June 2023. He suggested increasing the junior employee's financial package, including paying for her training and providing a greater expenses allowance, which the judge found to be a clear breach of the established workplace protocol.

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Denial Of Second Relationship And Termination

During a subsequent meeting with a partner, Naghdi admitted to a relationship with a second junior staff member, referred to as the Former Associate. The judge noted that he did not deny allegations of having a sexual relationship with this second employee on two separate occasions. Partners raised concerns that clients would view the situation poorly, leading to his suspension. Naghdi rejected a negotiated exit, claiming that expulsion would be unlawful, but a vote unanimously confirmed that his membership would be terminated in September 2023.

Allegations Of Bias And Final Ruling

Naghdi argued that he faced discrimination because he was Christian and not white, suggesting that non-Jewish individuals were prevented from excelling to threaten the positions of senior Jewish partners. He claimed that Mr. Myers disliked him throughout his tenure due to these factors. However, the tribunal found no merit in these assertions, upholding the firm's decision to terminate his contract due to the severe reputational risk and ethical breaches involved in his conduct.