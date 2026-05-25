Kambo: The Poisonous Frog Skin Treatment Linked to Several Fatalities

A British man has died after taking part in a 'cleansing' ritual involving kambo, a toxic substance extracted from the skin of a giant tree frog. Experts warn of the serious risks associated with kambo, including toxicities and fatalities. Despite the risks, the treatment is becoming increasingly popular in Europe and Britain, with some couples even seeking it out to boost fertility.

Experts warn of the risks of wellness rituals after the death of a British man who took part in a 'detox' treatment using poisonous frog skin , kambo.

The treatment, which is claimed to cleanse the body and strengthen the immune system, has been linked to severe reactions, including seizures, rapid heart rate, and death. Proponents of kambo claim it can treat addiction, cancer, and other conditions, but health experts say there is no evidence to support its use. Several cases of toxicities and fatalities have been reported in users across multiple countries.

Health experts are urging the public to be aware of the dangers of kambo and to avoid its use





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Kambo Poisonous Frog Skin Wellness Rituals Toxic Substances Death Seizures Rapid Heart Rate Liver Damage Kidney Damage Pancreas Damage Fertility Treatments

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