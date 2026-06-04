Kambo: The Extreme Detox Ritual and Its Dangers

Kambo is an extreme and dangerous ritual that involves the use of highly toxic secretions from an Amazonian tree frog. It has been linked to several deaths in other parts of the world and is marketed as an extreme form of detox to help with anxiety, stress, and depression. Despite claims of safety and benefits, experts warn that kambo could be deadly.

Kambo is an extreme and dangerous ritual that involves the use of highly toxic secretions from an Amazonian tree frog. It originated in the jungles of Brazil and Peru, where tribes believed it helped clear hunters of evil spirits and make them more effective on their missions.

The practice has now spread to the modern wellness industry, where it is marketed as an extreme form of detox to help with anxiety, stress, and depression. However, it has been linked to several deaths in other parts of the world. The ritual involves the shaman creating small blisters in the skin using a burning stick and applying a dab of dried frog poison directly into the wounds. The poison rapidly enters the system, causing intense vomiting and purging.

The modern wellness industry has made it accessible to people across the UK, offering residential retreats bundled with yoga, meditation, breathwork, and sound healing. Despite claims of safety and benefits, experts warn that kambo could be deadly





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Kambo Amazonian Tree Frog Extreme Detox Modern Wellness Industry Residential Retreats

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