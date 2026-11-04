Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz secured victory in Minnesota, maintaining the Democratic Senate majority after a tight race agaiNst President Flanagan.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, won the state in the 2024 general election. They secured the victory with a more than 4-point advantage over President Flanagan. This result was critical for the Democratic Party, as the win helped maintain their control of the United States Senate. The outcome solidified Harris's position in the national political landscape and ensured the continuation of her party's legislative agenda.

Election Margins and Prediction Market Shifts

President Flanagan led Tim Walz in every poll leading up to Election Day, but the gap never exceeded 5 points. This lead had shrunk to just 3 points in surveys published in mid-October. During that period, the Cook Political Report moved the race in the Republican Party's favor. Despite these shifting indicators, prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket still gave Flanagan a nearly 90% chance of winning at the end of October. The final result defied these early projections and market expectations.

Also read Minnesota Senate Race Polls Show Flanagan Ahead of Tafoya

Walz Party Independence and Endorsements

Tim Walz emphasized his commitment to Minnesota above all else during the campaign. He stated that there is one endorsement he cares about, which happens on November 3. He indicated he is happy to stand up to his own party when he believes in something. This stance highlighted his independent approach to governance and his focus on local interests rather than national party directives. His comments reflected a strategic effort to appeal to independent voters in the state.

Anti-Fraud Task Force and Republican Strategy

Conservative activist Nick Shirley documented widespread allegations of fraudulent businesses last year. These allegations prompted the White House to establish an anti-fraud task force. Vice President JD Vance helmed this new task force. Anti-fraud messaging became a central pillar of the Republican Party's 2026 campaign messaging strategy. This focus on fraud allegations was designed to mobilize conservative voters and highlight perceived government inefficiencies.

Advertisement

Immigration Protests and Federal Actions

Minneapolis served as the epicenter of anti-ICE protests against President Trump's deportation agenda. Federal immigration officials shot three people in the city early in the year. The shooting resulted in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. These incidents led to significant changes to both the president's policy framework and local law enforcement procedures. The violence underscored the deep divisions over immigration enforcement in urban centers.

Walz Reelection Bid and Political Consequences

Republican-led allegations against the state's Democratic leaders created intense political pressure. These allegations eventually forced Tim Walz to end his reelection bid. The situation demonstrated the high stakes of state-level political battles. The withdrawal of a prominent Democratic figure altered the dynamics of the broader election. It also highlighted the vulnerability of political leaders facing coordinated opposition campaigns.