Willie Brown threw shade at his former girlfriend, Kamala Harris, this week, advising her not to run for president in 2028. Setting aside whatever personal feelings are at stake, she should listen.

at his former girlfriend, Kamala Harris, this week, advising her not to run for president in 2028. Setting aside whatever personal feelings are at stake, she should listen.

Brown remains one of the most powerful voices in California politics. A former mayor of San Francisco and speaker of the state Assembly, Brown is personally responsible for giving many California Democrats their first opportunities in politics. That includes Harris, as well as outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom.

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Brown gave them high-profile appointments to give them experience and exposure, and then backed them as they aimed for elected offices. Former Mayor Willie Brown, right, laughs with District Attorney Kamala Harris at a reception in San Francisco, Sept. 27, 2005. So when Brown offers his opinion on politics, people tend to take notice. And as The California Post“I’m sorry that she even thinks about running for president.