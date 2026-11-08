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Kamala Harris is a huge loser in new Dem straw poll — as lefty activists anoint a new golden boy

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Kamala Harris is a huge loser in new Dem straw poll — as lefty activists anoint a new golden boy
US News · Democrats · Jon Ossoff
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Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) emerged as the new Democratic golden boy, winning a 2028 straw poll at the Crooked Con progressive convention this weekend by a wide margin.

as the new Democratic golden boy, winning a 2028 straw poll at the Crooked Con progressive convention this weekend by a wide margin. The Peach State Democrat topped the list of Democrats to win the 2028 nomination with 38% support, followed by “Squad” Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 17%, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 14%. All others were in the single digits: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker at 4%, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear at 4%, Pennsylvania Gov.

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Josh Shapiro at 4%, Sen. Mark Kelly at 3%, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore at 3%, and California Gov.

Gavin Newsom at 2.3%. ZUMAPRESS.com Crooked Con, which is a lefty convention put together by Crooked Media — a group set up by Obama administration alumni — featured discussions from prominent liberal figures about the future of the Democratic Party. The straw poll shows the 2028 mindset of some of the Democratic party’s most plugged-in voters — even though it’s not a scientific survey.

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Ironically, Ossoff was emphatic during his Senate campaign that he doesn’t intend to run for the presidency in 2028.during a debate last month when asked if he would commit to serving a full six-year Senate term.

“I have zero interest in running for president. I’m running for Senate. ” That impressive showing in the once-red state of Georgia, coupled with his sharp oratory skills, turbocharged talk of Ossoff being a formidable 2028 contender for Democrats. Harris and Newsom had long led most early 2028 polling for Democrats.

Harris is still leading with 21.8%, followed by Newsom at 13.5%, and Ossoff in fifth place with 10.8% support in the latestZuma / SplashNews.com

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