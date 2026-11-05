Kalshi Traders Bet Bitcoin Will Reach $86,000 Before Month End

Prediction market users are placing heavy bets on Bitcoin climbing to $86,000 by late November as the cryptocurrency rebounds from recent volatility and regains bullish momentum.

Bitcoin is showing clear signs of a potential rebound as traders on the Kalshi prediction platform establish a new price target for the current month. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has begun regaining momentum after retesting previous low levels around the $75,000 mark following recent widespread crypto market volatility. This technical recovery comes after a brief resurgence in the last day, where Bitcoin reclaimed the $80,000 level, signaling a shift in market sentiment among participants.

Trading Confidence Surges On Kalshi Platform

Traders on the Kalshi prediction market are regaining confidence in the asset and are heavily betting on further price increases this month. Data showcased on the platform indicates that the majority of participants have placed their bets on Bitcoin reclaiming $86,000 before the end of November. This specific price target represents a significant step up from current levels and reflects a growing belief in a sustained bullish trend despite recent downturns.

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Technical Hurdles And Market Context

While $86,000 may seem like a decent target, the price level was last reached on October 4. This suggests that Bitcoin has continued to trade below this mark for over one month, making the recovery to these heights a notable challenge. The asset has now suddenly flipped bullish after multiple weeks of sitting in the red, showing signs of a potential rally as it trades around $79,370 following a price increase of 1.79% over the last 24 hours.

Historical Data Supports Bullish Outlook

Bitcoin has continued to record strong gains in November, making the month one of the most anticipated among traders. Historical data from CryptoRank ranks November among Bitcoin's strongest performing months, with an average return of 38.6%. While this historical performance is not a guarantee of a potential price recovery for Bitcoin this month, it has further raised the hopes of traders for potential gains after the prolonged market downturn that has characterized recent weeks.

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Current Price Action Requires Significant Surge

At its current price level, Bitcoin would need to surge by about 8% within the next 25 days to reach the $86,000 target set by traders on Kalshi. This specific metric highlights the magnitude of the expected move and the tight timeframe in which it must occur. The requirement for such a sharp increase underscores the high stakes involved in these prediction markets and the confidence traders are placing in a rapid market correction and expansion.

Broader Altcoin Market And Ecosystem Updates

The focus on Bitcoin is accompanied by broader market analysis for other major assets. Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Zcash (ZEC) are undergoing detailed price analysis for November 5, with discussions centering on the crypto market's chance to turn bullish again. Simultaneously, ecosystem developments are accelerating, with IPX planning to bring minicoin payments to LINE FRIENDS online and offline stores. Furthermore, NEAR Mobile has hit #1 in Finance App Rankings and charts across 38 countries as the NEAR ecosystem gains significant momentum.