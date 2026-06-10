Kalshi Tightens Insider Trading Prevention Measures

prediction market platform Kalshi is enhancing its efforts to combat iNsider trading, particularly in high-risk markets, by verifying user employment and adding whistleblower features.

prediction market platform Kalshi is bolstering its measures to combat insider trading, especially in high-risk markets. The firm announced on Tuesday that it will verify the employment of users in these markets.

This shift comes amidst growing concern and scrutiny from punDits and taxpayers regarding the use of prediction markets by government employees and public officials. The conversation around insider trading risks on these platforms intensified in early 2026, following a high-profile incident involving a soldier who allegedly placed a bet on an event he had insider information about. as part of its new 'market integrity' measures, Kalshi will introduce a risk scoring system to identify markets with a higher likelihood of insider trading or manipulation.

For these high-risk areas, Kalshi will implement employment verification measures to prevent insider trading. The platform too plans to add new whistleblower features,allowing bettors to report suspicious trading activity. Since implementing these measures,Kalshi has reported stopping over 100 possible insider trades and referring over 20 cases to law enforcement officials.

'By implementing these fresh integrity measures, we continue to lead the industry on the concern of market integrity amongst federally regulated prediction markets,' stated Robert DeNault, Kalshis head of enforcement





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Kalshi Insider Trading Prediction Markets Market Integrity Employment Verification Whistleblower Features

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