Prediction market platform Kalshi is pausing its operations in the state of Utah after taking a hit in a federal court ruling challenging their business practices.

In this photo illustration, the Kalshi online betting app logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. Prediction market platform Kalshi is pausing its operations in the state of Utah after a recent federal court ruling The company says the federal court has not yet granted an emergency request by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to block Utah’s enforcement action.

Kalshi has battled several states in court over the legality and ethics of its sports and election prediction markets. Prediction market platform Kalshi is pausing its operations in the state of Utah after taking a hit in a federal court ruling challenging their business practices. Last month, Utah filed criminal charges against Kalshi, accusing them and two of their executives of promoting illegal gambling.

Also read With founders facing criminal charges in Utah, Kalshi decides to ‘pause operations’ in the state

The charges include one count of pattern of unlawful activity, one count of general gambling promotion and 12 counts of online gambling. Prosecutors say on 12 different occasions an undercover agent was allowed to place bets on football, baseball and other sports events in September. Launched in 2021, Kalshi is an online prediction market that allows users to trade contracts based on the outcomes of real-world events, with the potential to earn money if their predictions are correct.

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They describe their products as event contracts, rather than traditional bets. The company says the federal court has not yet granted an emergency request by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to block Utah’s enforcement action. The CFTC has traditionally backed Kalshi’s view that they fall under the jurisdiction of the US derivatives regulator.

"We will continue to fight this in court, ​and we look ​forward to ⁠returning to Utah once our legal position is vindicated," a Kalshi spokesperson said. Kalshi has battled several states in court over the legality and ethics of its sports and election prediction markets, with Arizona as the only other state to pursue criminal charges.