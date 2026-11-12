Kalshi Sued by Bellevue Man Seeking More Than $580,000 in Sports Betting Losses

A Bellevue man is suing Kalshi, alleging its sports event contracts are illegal gambling in Washington and seeking to recover more than $580,000 in losses.

Scott Bright, a Bellevue man, is suing prediction-market company Kalshi to recover more than $580,000 that he said he lost betting on sporting events through the platform while living in Washington. The complaint accuses Kalshi of operating an illegal gambling business in the state and violating Washington's Consumer Protection Act.

The lawsuit argues that Kalshi's sports event contracts amount to sports betting, which Washington law prohibits. The case adds to growing legal scrutiny of Kalshi, which is also facing a separate lawsuit from Washington Attorney General Nick Brown.

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How Scott Bright Lost Money on Kalshi Contracts

Scott Bright deposited $315,353.94 into his Kalshi account through 253 separate transactions between June 17 and Aug. 14, 2026, according to the lawsuit. He used the money to wager on sporting events, including Major League Baseball games, professional tennis matches, and professional baseball games in South Korea and Japan.

The complaint says Kalshi charged Bright nearly $5,600 in funding fees and another $84,062 in trading fees. After those costs, his net realized losses totaled $308,781.62, and his remaining balance was $983.27.

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Bright's attorneys argue that Washington law allows people who lose money in illegal gambling to recover those losses on an event-by-event basis. Under that method, winnings from one sporting event cannot be used to offset losses from another. Bright is suing individually and not on behalf of a proposed class of Kalshi customers.

State Officials Challenge Kalshi Sports Contracts

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown filed a separate lawsuit against KalshiEX on March 27, alleging the company was offering and promoting illegal gambling in violation of the Washington Gambling Act and the Consumer Protection Act. The lawsuit from Bright builds on that state challenge.

On July 17, Judge John F. McHale of the King County Superior Court granted the state's request for a preliminary injunction. An amended order entered on Aug. 12 directed Kalshi to stop offering, accepting, and facilitating sports-related event contracts in Washington, among other restrictions.

Bright's complaint states that all 253 of his deposits occurred after the attorney general publicly filed the state's lawsuit. It also alleges that Kalshi kept allowing him to access the platform and accept his money through Aug. 14, despite the court's injunction. According to the complaint, Kalshi later displayed a notice telling Bright that using the app in his location was prohibited.

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Affiliate Trading and Federal Review of Kalshi

The lawsuit questions how Kalshi earns money from its platform. It points to disclosures in the company's rulebook stating that an affiliated company participates in markets by placing orders on either side of trades, with profitability as its business purpose. Bright alleges that the Kalshi affiliate or other market makers may have taken the opposite side of some of his bets.

Separately, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is investigating whether the prediction-market platform properly notified the agency about proposed event contracts, Kalshi confirmed to CNBC. Prediction-market platforms can generally self-certify event contracts without waiting for federal approval, provided the contracts comply with the Commodity Exchange Act. The investigation centers on whether Kalshi properly followed the notification and filing requirements tied to that process.

Kalshi characterized the issue as minor and said it is working with the CFTC to address it. The company said the agency flagged weather-related contracts. Kalshi did not disclose when the investigation began, and the CFTC did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. The federal inquiry is separate from the legal battles over whether Kalshi's sports-related contracts constitute illegal gambling under state law.