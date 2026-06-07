Kalshi promo code NYPMAX: Trade $10, get $10 for the NBA Finals

Trade $10, get $10 with the Kalshi promo code NYPMAX.

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The 2026 NBA Finals have given fans two classic games so far, and Game 3 of the series is expected to be an even more chaotic environment for the Knicks and Spurs. is ideal for sports fans who want to make predictions on sports they watch every night and talk about every day.

It allows users to trade contracts with peers and get in on the action happening on the ice. Kalshi users can trade on various sports markets: the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals games, WNBA games, daily MLB matchups, NFL season markets, and much more.

Kalshi operates in the following states and territories: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Knicks have proven to everyone watching that they are not just on the level of the Spurs but that they have the chemistry and experience to exceed the talent that the Spurs bring to the table.

The Knicks are the favorites at Kalshi entering Game 3. They have a more than 50 percent chance to win on Monday, according to users on the platform, and a more than 70 percent chance to win the series. More than 30 percent of users expect the Knicks to finish the series in a sweep, while the next most likely result is the Knicks in six games, according to Kalshi users.

Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C. , or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NV, and OH. Malik Smith has been immersed in the sports betting industry since 2017.

He’s a data nerd with a particular focus on the NBA and combat sports. He spends his weeknights in the winter looking for edges on plus-money NBA player props.





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