Kalshi promo code NYPMAX: Trade $10, get $10 for France vs. Senegal

New users can apply the Kalshi promo code NYPMAX to receive $10 in bonus trades for the World Cup.

Senegal upset France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup , establishing the African nation as one of the rising soccer powers on the continent.

Kalshi users can trade on various sports markets, such as tennis matches or MLB games and upcoming soccer matches. Kalshi operates in the following states and territories: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

France’s roster is full of household names, but Senegal has plenty of star power in its ranks, too. Sadio Mane will lead the line, but Iliman Ndiaye has become one of the best 1-vs.-1 players in the world with the ball at his feet. Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C. , or U.S. territories.

Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NV, and OH. Michael Leboff is a long-suffering Islanders fan, but a long-profiting sports bettor with 10 years of experience in the gambling industry. He loves using game theory to help punters win bracket pools, find long shots, and learn how to beat the market in mainstream and niche sports.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Soccer Betting Promos France Soccer Soccer Betting Sports Betting World Cup World Cup 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dabble promo code NYPBONUS: Get $10 for the World Cup when you sign-upGet $10 for the World Cup when you sign up using Dabble Fantasy promo code NYPBONUS.

Read more »

Exclusive Kalshi Promo Code COVERS20 Unlocks a $20 Bonus for UFC Freedom 250 at the White HouseUse the Kalshi promo code COVERS20 for a $20 bonus on UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. Deposit $10 to get started today.

Read more »

Kalshi promo code NYPMAX: Trade $10, get $10 for 2027 NBA championship marketsTrade $10, get $10 with the Kalshi promo code NYPMAX.

Read more »

Polymarket promo code NYPMAX: Deposit $20, get $50 for Mets vs. RedsDeposit $20, get $50 with the Polymarket promo code NYPMAX.

Read more »