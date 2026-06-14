Kalshi Promo Code COVERS20: Get $20 Bonus for UFC Freedom 250

Use promo code COVERS20 when depositing $10 to receive a $20 bonus trade for UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. Offer available to new users in eligible states. Trade on Topuria vs. Gaethje or Pereira vs. Gane.

Use the Kalshi promo code COVERS20 for a $20 bonus ahead of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. Deposit $10 and start trading today.when you deposit just $10.

This offer is available as of June 14, making it the perfect time to join one of the ahead of UFC Freedom 250. Sign up today and put your knowledge to work on one of the most historic events in combat sports history.at registration, deposit a minimum of $10, and you will receive a $20 bonus trade to use on any available market on the platform.

The offer is ongoing, so there is no hard expiration date to worry about, but getting started now means you can target the Topuria vs. Gaethje lightweight title unification bout or the Pereira vs. Gane interim heavyweight clash. Available to new users in all eligible states; you must be physically present in an eligible locationProof of ID is required, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and an accompanying selfieIf you trade on Topuria to win and he finishes Gaethje in spectacular fashion, any profits are yours to keep and withdraw.

If your trade does not go your way, the $20 bonus gives you added value to continue exploring markets across sports, politics, and culture. Whether you are new to prediction markets or a seasoned trader, this welcome offer delivers real value from your very first deposit. Be sure to check out theKalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission . Unlike sportsbooks, Kalshi allows traders to engage in event-based contracts rather than traditional gambling markets.

Claiming your bonus ahead of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started and place your first trade on one of the biggest events in UFC history. Provide your date of birth, phone number, and location. You may also need to submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie for standard KYC verification.

Once your deposit is confirmed, your $20 bonus trade will be credited to your account and ready to use on any available market. Head to the Sports tab, find markets tied to the event, and make your prediction on bouts like Topuria vs. Gaethje or Pereira vs. Gane. If your trades are profitable, go to the Transfers section of your profile, select Withdraw Funds, choose a linked payment method, and enter the amount you want to cash out.

: Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Peter Clarke is dedicated to keeping bettors informed about the biggest sports betting events, such as the Super Bowl and March Madness, and the best way to cash in on sportsbook promos.

He's also always on top of the latest welcome offers from the biggest sportsbooks, so he can share the best deals and the most exciting games to use them on every day. OG Promo Code Opens Up $100 in Bonuses Starting With UFC Freedom 250 White HouseBetr Picks Promo COVERSBONUS Gives a UFC Freedom 250 Pick + $200 No-Sweat Tokens





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