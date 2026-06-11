Kalshi Promo Code COVERS20: $20 Bonus on Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5

Get a $20 bonus on Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5 by using the Kalshi promo code COVERS20. Deposit $10 and start trading today!

Use the Kalshi promo code COVERS20 for a $20 bonus on Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5. Deposit $10 and start trading today!at sign-up, deposit at least $10, and you are set to trade on the Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 and beyond.

This offer is live as of June 11.when registering, then make a minimum deposit of $10 to unlock a $20 bonus trade you can put toward any market on the platform, including the Stanley Cup Final. With the series tied heading into Game 5 in Raleigh, there is plenty to trade on, from which team wins the game to whether Jordan Staal scores for a fifth consecutive contest.

Available to new users in all eligible statesA minimum deposit of $10 is required to receive the $20 bonus trade Proof of ID is required, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and an accompanying selfieIf you trade on the Hurricanes to win Game 5 and Carolina pulls it off, your winnings are yours to keep or reinvest. If Vegas takes the game and your trade does not land, the $20 bonus gives you added value to continue trading across Kalshi's wide range of markets.

Be sure to check out theKalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Unlike sportsbooks, Kalshi allows traders to engage in event-based contracts rather than traditional gambling markets. Claiming your bonus ahead of Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 only takes a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Kalshi today.

Provide your date of birth, phone number, and location. You may also need to submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie for KYC verification. Head to the Sports tab and find a Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 market, or explore other available event contracts across sports, politics, and more. If your trades are successful, navigate to the Transfers section of your profile and select Withdraw Funds to cash out





Covers / 🏆 341. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Golden Knights Vs Hurricanes Game 5 Trade Stanley Cup Final KYC Verification Event-Based Contracts Sports Betting Prediction Markets Sports Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State budget includes $20 million for demolition of former Rochester Psychiatric CenterRochester, N.Y. — The demolition of a local eyesore appears to be one step closer to reality.

Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST: Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets for UFC Freedom 250Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST.

Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST: Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets for Mets vs. CardinalsBet $20, get $350 in bonus bets using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST.

Read more »

Polymarket promo code NYPMAX: Deposit $20, get $50 for Braves vs. White SoxDeposit $20, get $50 for Braves vs. White Sox using the Polymarket promo code NYPMAX.

Read more »