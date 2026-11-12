Kalshi Pays Up to $135,000 for GTA VI Virtual Economy Researcher

Prediction-market platform Kalshi offers $135,000 to a researcher who will play Grand Theft Auto VI, livestream gameplay, and analyze its virtual economy starting November 19.

Prediction-market platform Kalshi is offering a unique remote contract position with a potential payout of up to $135,000 for a qualified gamer willing to study the virtual economy of Grand Theft Auto VI. The New York-based company seeks a researcher who will play the highly anticipated title from start to finish, livestream the entire journey on platforms like Twitch or YouTube, and uncover the most lucrative strategies for earning in-game currency.

Core Role and Immediate Requirements

The ideal candidate for this role must begin their assignment at midnight on November 19, which marks the official launch date of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. The primary objective is to identify the optimal money-making strategies within the fictional setting's financial system and build a detailed spreadsheet to prove their efficacy. The company explicitly desires the individual who can find these efficient methods, even if the discovery is accused of ruining the game for other players by exposing its most profitable loops.

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Real-World Economic Impact Analysis

Beyond mastering the in-game financial systems, Kalshi expects the researcher to examine the real-world economic fallout resulting from the blockbuster title's release. This includes tracking phenomena such as employees calling in sick on launch day, lost workplace productivity, and the specific surge in activity for food delivery service DoorDash during the initial week. The successful applicant will also be required to deliver a "State of the Leonida Economy" address and submit weekly research reports that continuously monitor the evolving dynamics of the game's virtual marketplace.

Experience and Technical Prerequisites

Calshi has set rigorous standards for applicants, requiring at least a decade of total gaming experience alongside a minimum of three years of dedicated streaming experience. Candidates must possess their own established streaming channels, professional broadcasting equipment, a reliable internet connection, and the necessary software to broadcast their gameplay without interruption. The job posting humorously notes that the role is perfect for individuals whose parents previously claimed video games would never pay the bills, proving those critics wrong through high-value analytical labor.

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Market Context and Historical Precedent

This unusual assignment arrives as Grand Theft Auto VI is already shattering pre-order records, building on the massive success of its predecessor. Take-Two Interactive reported that 2013's Grand Theft Auto V generated more than $1 billion in worldwide retail sales within just three days of its release. That title has since sold more than 230 million copies, establishing a massive global player base that ensures the upcoming virtual economy will be heavily scrutinized by both developers and independent researchers alike.

Strategic Value for Prediction Markets

By hiring a dedicated researcher to dissect the game's economy, Kalshi is likely gathering data to inform its prediction markets regarding consumer behavior and cultural impact. The company's approach reflects a growing trend of treating virtual economies as serious subjects for economic analysis, bridging the gap between entertainment and financial speculation. This initiative highlights the increasing sophistication of how gaming data is harvested and utilized by external entities for commercial insight and market prediction.