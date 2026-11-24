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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 25: In this photo illustration, An app for Kalshi, an online prediction market site, is shown on February 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Online prediction market platforms allow people to place bets on wide-ranging subjects such as sports, finance, politics and currents events. Kalshi said it has paused operations in Utah after a federal court ruled against the prediction market and an appeals court declined to block the state’s enforcement actions while the company’s appeal continues.

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“Due to the adverse final judgment in federal court, and the federal court not yet having granted the CFTC’s emergency request to enjoin Utah’s enforcement actions, Kalshi has made the difficult decision to pause its operations in Utah,” a Kalshi spokesperson said in a statement. The company said more than 177,000 Utahns use the platform and that it plans to keep fighting in court. Kalshi said Utah users may now find some markets unavailable.

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The company said it will resume operations if its legal position is upheld. Utah files criminal charges against Kalshi as fight over sports predictions escalatesIn August, U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby ruled that federal commodities law does not prevent Utah from enforcing its anti-gambling laws against the company. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later denied Kalshi’s request to block enforcement while its appeal moves forward. Utah’s legal actions are also continuing in state court.

The Utah attorney general filed a civil lawsuit in October alleging that Kalshi’s platform offers illegal gambling to Utah residents. Kalshi argues that, as a federally designated contract market, it is regulated by the federal government and Utah cannot apply state gambling laws to its operations.33-year-old South Jordan man identified after fatal crash on South Jordan ParkwayMarine Corps releases statement after Utah service member found dead in CaliforniaSisters seek driver who hit Utah single mother of six, left her in gutter