Kalshi said it 'made the difficult decision' to pause its operations in Utah after a federal judge allowed the state to enforce its gambling laws.

Kalshi has suspended operations in Utah after a federal judge allowed the state to enforce its gambling laws. A New York judge denied Attorney General Letitia James’ request to shut down Kalshi, allowing the prediction market platform to continue operating in the state for now.

Kalshi has suspended operations in Utah after a federal judge allowed the state to enforce its gambling laws, while avoiding an immediate ban in New York as its court denied the state's request to shut down theA Kalshi spokesperson told The Block on Monday that the company"made the difficult decision" to pause its operations in Utah while it awaits a court decision on the"This is an unfortunate outcome for the more than 177,000 Utahns who use Kalshi," said McGavick.

Also read With founders facing criminal charges in Utah, Kalshi decides to ‘pause operations’ in the state

"We will continue to fight this in court, and we look forward to returning to Utah once our legal position is vindicated. " The suspension comes amid mounting nationwide legal pressure, as federal regulators and state authorities remained locked in escalating battles over who has the authority to regulate .

The CFTC has maintained that it has exclusive jurisdiction over such platforms under the Commodity Exchange Act , while several states have argued that certain event contracts violate state gambling laws.in August that the CEA does not preempt the state's anti-gambling laws against Kalshi's event contracts, rejecting the company's claim of federal preemption. Kalshi later appealed, but the federal court of appeals denied its request to block Utah's enforcement in September.against Utah and requested the court to temporarily block the state from enforcing its gambling laws against CFTC-regulated prediction markets, including Kalshi.

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Judge Shelby has not yet ruled. Meanwhile in New York, a judge has denied Attorney General Letitia James' request to shut down Kalshi, allowing the prediction market platform to continue operating in the state for now. During a hearing on Monday, New York Supreme Court Justice Melissa Crane rejected the state's bid for a temporary restraining order that seeks to block Kalshi from operating.

Kalshi has previously said the potential TRO could shut it down nationwide, though James said that was not her goal.from gaming lawyer Daniel Wallach, the judge said she was uncomfortable granting relief this early in the case, particularly given the scope of the proposed injunction.

"The judge denied the state's request for a TRO, recognizing that there are complex questions about derivatives and preemption," said Kalshi spokesperson Elisabeth Diana. "We remain committed to working with the state on a path forward that works for our 1.5 million customers and for the state of New York. "in April, arguing state enforcement actions against prediction market operators are preempted by federal law.