Kalshi Asks Influencers to Take Down Sponsored Conspiracy Posts About the LA Election

Polymarket's policy about similar posts remains unclear.

, the prediction market Kalshi sought to clean up apparent messes on Friday after some of its influencer relationships essentially made it look like it was paying to distribute conspiracy content online.

Posts have now been removed at Kalshi’s request. However, similar sponsored posts associated with Kalshi’s competitor, Polymarket, do not appear to be disappearing. The news event that triggered the issue was the Los Angeles mayoral election.

In California politics, there’s this concept known to locals as the, in which Republicans tend to look dominant on election nights—as if our deep blue state is finally having the change of heart much of America apparently fantasizes about.look dominant on election night, owing to the fact that Republicans’ voting patterns tend to get their votes counted first. But it’s been a few days since the primary on June 2, and Republicans’ hopes for their preferred outcomes are slowly fading.

That’s making people suspicious. And some of those people have branding relationships with the big prediction markets.

For instance, right-wing influencer Kangmin Lee posted an embed of a Polymarket post on X, and wrote “Notice how the mail-in ballots that come in last second always end up voting Democrat,” adding, “Totally a coincidence, nothing to see here. ” At the bottom of that post it says “The public has so little faith in California’s elections that they just assume Democrats are going to dramatically rig it with questionable ballot counting DAYS after Election Day “The public has so little faith in California’s elections that they just assume Democrats are going to dramatically rig it with questionable ballot counting DAYS after Election Day,” Johnson says.

Johnson is wisely hedging by attributing the conspiracy theorizing to others, and he’s also not entirely wrong about the public’s attitude toward elections in California. It’s common tohere in California, which leads to this horrible phenomenon where you painstakingly figure out how you want to vote on dozens of issues, lose track of who or what you voted for, and then when the results come in—perhaps sometime the following month—you don’t care anymore.

There’sBut crucially, it doesn’t seem to have been the result of anyone tampering with the votes. It would appear that, bit by bit, the election night lock conservative mayoral candidate and ex-reality TV villain Spencer Pratt had on second place is loosening, and he may soon be overtaken completely by Nithya Raman, a progressive—not because the votes are changing, but because they’re being counted in slow motion.

For unrelated reasons, only the first- and second-place candidates make it to the ballot in November. Today, after this batch , my estimate is that she has to win what is left over Pratt by 9-10%. , Raman’s odds of advancing to the second round of voting are now at 95%, and Pratt’s are at 6%.

That’s life in a deep blue city “I need someone to explain to me how EVERY SINGLE VOTE that comes in ‘late’ to California …nearly 100% of them…Go to ANYONE but Spencer Pratt. ” One can only assume that, upon seeing that these sponsored posts have been removed, conspiracy theorists are surely packing up their yarn walls and finding more productive ways to spend their time.that, according to transaction records it had reviewed, an executive at Polymarket sent at least $350,000 to influencers via a personal PayPal account throughout last year and in January of this year.

Regarding the now-deleted posts, Kalshi spokesperson Dani Lever told Semafor it had “asked these to be taken down, as they violate our affiliate marketing policies. ” Polymarket did not get back to Semafor. Gizmodo also reached out to Polymarket for clarity about its policy regarding these sponsorships or any statement at all about the posts. We will update this article if we hear back.

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