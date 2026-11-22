Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reports that a loose German Shepherd injured sheep on his Oxfordshire farm, causing potential lambing failures and sparking a police inquiry.

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has confirmed that a terrifying dog attack on his Oxfordshire property has severely jeopardized his farming operations, with all lambing offspring expected to be aborted. The 28-year-old farmer stated that the extreme stress inflicted on his ewes by an off-lead German Shepherd will result in a total loss of the season's production at his Merriscourt estate in Chipping Norton. This confirmation transforms earlier concerns about physical injuries into a devastating forecast for his agricultural output and financial viability.

Cooper took to social media to document the harrowing incident, which occurred late in the evening when the unleashed dog broke through a fence and chased his entire flock. He reported that four sheep were identified as injured during the attack, with one specific ewe so terrified that she remained hiding in stinging nettles with a bloody leg injury. The farmer described the scene in a video that he later deleted from Instagram, emphasizing the immediate physical trauma and the lingering psychological damage to the animals.

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The emotional and physical toll on the sheep is now understood to have catastrophic long-term consequences for the farm. Cooper explained that he cannot fully assess the immediate physical damage until next Spring, but the high levels of stress mean the ewes are likely to abort all their lambs. This potential total loss highlights the critical vulnerability of livestock during breeding seasons and the severe disruption such unchecked pet behavior causes to rural livelihoods.

In the wake of the incident, Cooper confronted the owners of the dog directly, describing the encounter as deeply unsatisfactory and dismissive. He spoke with both the man and woman responsible, who offered only apologies for their pet's actions, a response he firmly rejected. Cooper argued that a simple sorry is insufficient when livestock are harmed and called for stricter enforcement of leash laws or mandatory muzzling for dogs that attack animals.

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The farmer expressed significant frustration with the lack of immediate accountability from local authorities regarding the welfare of his animals. He contacted the non-emergency police number 101 the night of the incident but had not received a callback when he went public with his story. Cooper questioned whether he should have escalated the matter by calling 999, indicating his growing anger over the delayed response from law enforcement to his serious complaints.

Kaleb Cooper, who rose to fame as a farmhand on Jeremy Clarkson's show in 2021, has used this tragic incident to advocate for stricter leash laws in rural areas. The TV star and farmer, known affectionately as The Fetus by his boss, stressed that keeping dogs on a lead is essential when livestock are present. He urged the public to understand the dangers that unrestrained pets pose to vulnerable animals on farms.

The star recently celebrated a major personal milestone, marrying his long-term partner Taya Wilkinson in an idyllic ceremony in the Cotswolds. The wedding was attended by Jeremy Clarkson and his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, marking a joyful occasion amidst the professional challenges Cooper faces on his 500-acre estate. The couple, who have three children together, tied the knot after ten years of being together, arriving at the celebration in a £250,000 McLaren supercar.

Cooper has been open about Taya taking the lead in wedding planning, acknowledging her vision for their special day. He shared the news with his 3.2 million Instagram followers, describing the celebration as amazing and emphasizing the importance of family and personal vision in such significant life events. His professional success on Clarkson's Farm has also proven lucrative, with a net worth north of £1 million and three registered firms.

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The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities of dog owners in rural communities. Cooper's public call for accountability highlights the tension between pet owners and farmers, emphasizing the need for clearer guidelines and stricter enforcement of existing laws. The potential loss of his lambing season serves as a stark reminder of the economic risks farmers face from irresponsible pet ownership.

As Cooper navigates the aftermath of the attack and the impending loss of his livestock, he remains committed to advocating for better protection for farmers and their animals. The incident has drawn attention to the often-overlooked dangers of off-lead dogs in agricultural settings, prompting calls for greater awareness and stricter penalties for those who allow their pets to harass or harm livestock. The story continues to resonate with audiences who follow Cooper's journey on Clarkson's Farm.