Kalb Warns of Perils of Trump-Putin Summit, Comparing it to Kennedy-Khrushchev Situation

Veteran journalist Marvin Kalb, known for his coverage of American foreign policy, raises concerns about a potential summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, drawing parallels to the 1961 summit between President John F. Kennedy and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. Kalb warns that such a summit, without meticulous preparation, could result in disastrous consequences for Ukraine and the international order.

Marvin Kalb, a veteran journalist who has spent over 70 years covering American foreign policy , offers a timely perspective on the war in Ukraine . Kalb, a former CBS Newsman and anchor of NBC's 'Meet the Press,' draws on his extensive experience, including covering the 1961 summit between President John F. Kennedy and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. He warns that a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin , without meticulous preparation, could lead to disastrous consequences.

Kalb highlights the potential pitfalls of a Trump-Putin peace deal, suggesting that it might inadvertently favor Russia's objectives. He envisions a scenario where Russia retains control over a significant portion of Ukrainian territory, Ukraine is barred from joining NATO and the European Union, and its neutrality is effectively aligned with Russia. While such a deal might end the war, it would leave Ukraine vulnerable and likely trigger a resurgence of guerrilla warfare. Furthermore, Kalb argues that a deal that abandons Ukraine could severely damage America's credibility as a global leader and weaken NATO's resolve. He suggests that such a move might embolden China to take military action against Taiwan and raise doubts about the United States' commitment to its allies. Kalb emphasizes the importance of a robust and well-prepared approach to negotiations with Russia, ensuring that any agreement upholds Ukraine's sovereignty and strengthens the international order





