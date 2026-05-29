Kalaya in Philadelphia ranks No.11 on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list

Kalaya in Philadelphia has secured the No.11 spot on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2026, remaining the only Southern Thai restaurant recognized.

The restaurant is the only Southern Thai spot recognized for two years in a row. Kalaya, led by Chef and Co-Owner Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon and Defined Hospitality partners Nicholas Kennedy, Al Lucas, and Greg Root, secured the No. 11 spot on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list, according to a press release.

Kalaya is the only Southern Thai restaurant to make the list for two consecutive years, after being ranked No. 7 in September 2025 and earning Suntaranon the title of North America’s Best Female Chef. The restaurant opened in 2019 and has since been featured on Esquire’s and Food & Wine’s "Best New Restaurant in America" lists, and received James Beard Foundation Award nominations for "Best New Restaurant" in 2020 and "Outstanding Restaurant" in 2025 and 2026.

Kalaya’s chef and co-owners say the restaurant’s mission is to preserve and represent the bold flavors of Southern Thailand.

"At Kalaya, every detail is deeply personal. Named after my mother, I aim to bring her love and pride for Southern Thai cuisine to the community, and being able to showcase the flavors and memories of my childhood within the 50 Best ecosystem is incredibly special," said Suntaranon. Defined Hospitality Co-Owner Greg Root said, "We are so proud of the journey and growth of Kalaya and have immense gratitude for the hard-working team and dedicated community that sustains it.

"ranking highlights Philadelphia’s growing reputation as a culinary destination, representing the evolution of the city’s restaurant scene and honoring authentic Southern Thai cuisine. The restaurant is located in the Fishtown neighborhood at 4 W Palmer St, with reservations available seven days a week via Kalaya has received national and international recognition, including a James Beard Foundation Award for "Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic" in 2023, a spot on the TIME 100 list in 2025, and Forbes’ "50 Over 50" list the same year.

The North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list, launched in 2025, is compiled by a panel of 300 independent leaders in the region’s food industry. The list is the first of its kind to cover the United States, Canada, and parts of the Caribbean, aiming to unite restaurateurs, media, and food enthusiasts in celebrating hospitality and talent.





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