Kaja Kallas: Europe Must Be Part of Ukraine Peace Talks

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warns that excluding Europe from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine would render any agreement ineffective. This statement follows a highly controversial speech by US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference, where he criticized European democratic institutions and free speech, sparking a debate on the state of transatlantic relations.

This sparked a reaction from European officials, who perceived his remarks as an attempt to provoke a confrontation. Kallas emphasized the importance of European involvement in any peace deal, stating that it was essential for Ukrainians and Europeans to implement the agreement. She argued that excluding Europe would render any deal ineffective. Vance's speech, which focused on what he viewed as the internal threats to European democracy, was met with a chilly reception. Kallas described it as an attempt to pick a fight with Europe, while Finnish officials acknowledged some validity in his concerns about European defense spending but expressed disappointment at the lack of constructive solutions offered. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen defended Europe's commitment to free speech and political plurality, highlighting the continent's experience with coalition governments that often involve diverse political viewpoints. She contrasted this with the realities of authoritarian regimes like Russia, where such open discourse is suppressed. Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb acknowledged that Vance's speech was likely geared towards a domestic audience and that the focus on internal European issues might have been unexpected. However, he emphasized his belief in the importance of the transatlantic relationship and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the US and Europe. Stubb agreed that Europe needed to increase its defense spending and take greater responsibility for its own security, acknowledging the validity of Vance's message on this point. The Munich Security Conference, attended by world leaders and security experts, provided a platform for discussions on the future of Ukraine, peace negotiations with Russia, and the reshaping of Europe's security architecture. The conference served as a crucial forum for exploring potential compromises and conditions that Moscow, Kyiv, and the US might demand during these delicate negotiations





