Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross finalized their marriage in Travis County, Texas, on May 23, 2025, following a secret engagement and ring mishap on a cruise ship.

Reality television stars Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross have officially concluded their long-awaited union in a private ceremony held in Texas. The couple, who initially met on the hit reality series "The Bachelor," obtained their marriage license on May 2 in Travis County, Texas, before celebrating their nuptials shortly thereafter. Court records reviewed by Us Weekly confirm that the pair tied the knot on May 23, bringing an end to months of speculation regarding the final status of their relationship.

Ring Mishap and Cruise Ship Recovery

Before the couple could officially join as husband and wife, they faced a stressful incident involving their custom jewelry while traveling. Kaity Biggar, 32, recently shared her distress on social media over a Saturday, November 21, after realizing she had left her wedding rings behind on a cruise ship. The actress wrote, "So when is it a good time to tell my husband that I forgot my wedding rings on the cruise ship?" accompanied by a video captioned with emojis indicating panic and sadness.

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The anxiety surrounding the lost items resonated deeply with fans and the wider Bachelor Nation community. The official Bachelor Nation Instagram account responded with empathy, and fans eagerly waited for updates on whether the jewelry could be retrieved. The situation was resolved when a fan named Kathy successfully located the rings with the help of ship staff, a development that Kaity Biggar later confirmed in an Instagram Story on a Tuesday, June 3.

Custom Design and Resizing Process

The journey to acquiring these specific rings was extensive, involving significant custom design work and patience. Biggar revealed that she had not worn her engagement ring or wedding band for four months prior to their arrival because the pieces required adjustments. She explained to fans that she held off on receiving the final jewelry for "quite some time" to ensure they were resized to perfection.

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The customization process addressed specific aesthetic preferences that the couple had discussed. Biggar noted that she disliked how "dainty" her original engagement ring appeared, so she opted for a thicker band. The final design featured a rectangular silhouette, a departure from the oval-cut Neil Lane ring with 150 smaller diamonds that Zach Shallcross originally used during his first proposal on the television show.

Timeline From Bachelor Proposal to Marriage

The path to this Texas wedding began two years after Shallcross popped the question during the season finale of "The Bachelor." Following that initial engagement, the couple celebrated further by re-engaging before choosing to marry in secret. The second proposal took place during a romantic sunset boat ride in Portugal, where Shallcross presented the new rectangular ring. Biggar described her feelings at the follow-up moment by captioning photos, "How lucky am I to get to say 'yes' to you twice."

In addition to Biggar's custom ring, Shallcross selected a shiny and thick gold wedding band that his wife humorously labeled as "Hot." The couple's decision to keep the wedding low-key was consistent with their earlier statements about the event. Biggar had previously announced in an Instagram Story Q&A on a Tuesday, June 3, that "No one is coming from Bachelor Nation actually," indicating their desire for an intimate celebration away from the public eye.

Court Records and Final Confirmation

While the couple maintained privacy regarding the specific venue and guest list, the legal finalization of their marriage is now a matter of public record. The acquisition of the marriage license in Travis County on May 2 set the stage for the May 23 ceremony. The confirmation from court records provides definitive closure to the narrative of their romance, which has captivated fans since their first encounter on national television.