Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals her dog Pinot is undergoing weekly treatment for severe esophageal strictures following a critical health scare.

Kaitlyn Bristowe has publicly shared the ongoing medical struggles of her golden retriever, Pinot G, who is currently undergoing intensive treatment for severe esophageal strictures. The former Bachelorette star, 39, confirmed that the beloved dog requires daily medical intervention to help him eat and breathe properly as his body recovers from a recent life-threatening incident.

Pinot G's Critical Health Crisis

Pinot G was admitted to a critical care unit for five days after accidentally overdosing on 120 prescription pills intended for his owner's preexisting heart condition. This emergency occurred on Thursday, September 19, during an episode of Bristowe's podcast, where she had previously emphasized how vital Pinot and her other dog, Ramen, are to her emotional well-being. Following his release from the hospital, it became apparent that the ordeal had caused significant internal damage to the dog's esophagus.

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Medical Treatment And Daily Care Routine

Bristowe revealed on Saturday, November 21, that Pinot is facing a new and challenging health scare involving scar tissue buildup in his throat. She stated that the medical team described the strictures as some of the worst they have ever encountered. To manage this condition, Pinot requires a balloon to be inserted into his esophagus, with air pumped into it twice a day for a period of six weeks. This rigorous daily routine is necessary to keep the esophagus open and allow the dog to consume food safely.

Custody Agreement And Family Dynamics

The care for Pinot involves Bristowe's ex-fiancé, Jason Tartick, who has continued to play a significant role in the dog's life. Bristowe and Tartick had previously reached the end of their shared dog custody agreement, which ended late last year after she noted that the golden retrievers were not responding well to the constant changes in their environment. Despite the split in 2023, Tartick is credited by Bristowe as being a hero and an essential part of Pinot's current support system during this medical crisis.

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Emotional Toll On Bristowe And Supporters

Bristowe has been open about the emotional impact of these events, describing herself as an absolute wreck while maintaining a strong front for Pinot. In a candid Instagram Story video posted on Sunday, November 22, she performed morning affirmations with the dog, calling him a gangster and the strongest dog she has ever met. She acknowledged that her coping mechanisms vary from trying to be funny to crying until she can no longer cry, urging followers to remember that her online persona may not reflect her behind-the-scenes reality.

Recent Updates And Ongoing Recovery

Despite the severity of the strictures, which Bristowe attributed to Pinot being on a ventilator during his initial hospital stay, there have been moments of progress. Bristowe reported via Instagram Story that Pinot's feeding tube had a clog but that the dog was okay. She later posted a selfie with Pinot after they returned home, noting that they would rest until 6 a.m. for his next round of medications. Bristowe expressed deep gratitude to the animal medical center staff and her supporters, labeling Pinot her earth angel and fighter as they navigate the final weeks of this treatment plan.