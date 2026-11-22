Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals her dog Pinot suffers severe esophageal strictures requiring intensive care. The former Bachelorette shares details of his feeding tube regimen and ongoing medical treatment for her pets.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, the former star of The Bachelorette, has disclosed that her dog Pinot is undergoing critical medical treatment for severe esophageal strictures. The golden retriever currently relies on a feeding tube and a balloon device that requires twice-daily air inflation over a six-week period to manage scar tissue buildup in his throat.

Medical Treatment And Daily Care Regimen

On Saturday, November 21, Bristowe detailed the intensity of Pinot's condition, describing the scar tissue as some of the worst she has ever encountered. The daily care routine involves pumping air into the balloon located in the dog's esophagus two times each day for the next six weeks to maintain his ability to eat.

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Bristowe explained that she and her partner are fully committed to this intensive care schedule. She emphasized that the coming six weeks will demand all hands on deck and significant prayer from her supporters to help Pinot recover fully from this serious health crisis.

Shared Custody Arrangement With Jason Tartick

Bristowe had previously shared custody of her two golden retrievers, Ramen and Pinot, with her ex-fiancé Jason Tartick since their split in 2023. This co-parenting arrangement for the pets ended late last year when Bristowe noted the dogs were not responding well to the constant changes in their living situations.

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During a Thursday, September 19, episode of her Off the Vine podcast, Bristowe expressed how important both dogs are to her life. She stated that Ramen and Pinot are the light of her life and that she felt shame when she was unable to be there for them during recent health scares.

Partner Heroism And Family Support

Bristowe publicly thanked her mystery partner, who is currently handling the day-to-day care of Pinot, praising him as a hero for managing the medical needs. She also acknowledged her family and the staff at her cruise for making her feel happy while she was traveling during the crisis.

On Saturday, Bristowe posted an Instagram story revealing that Pinot experienced a clogged feeding tube, requiring an immediate return to the emergency room. She later confirmed he was okay and posted a selfie captioned that they would now rest until six in the morning for his next round of medication.

Transparency And Coping Mechanisms

Throughout the ordeal, Bristowe has been open about the emotional toll of caring for her ailing pet. She admitted that her coping mechanisms vary from sleeping to trying to be funny, letting loose, or crying until she can no longer cry. She thanked her followers for their support and promised to continue being open and honest.

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Bristowe described Pinot as her fighter and her actual earth angel, highlighting the deep bond they share. Her public updates have provided her audience with a clear picture of the severe medical challenges her beloved companion is facing during this critical recovery phase.