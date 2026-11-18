But the president says it’s “fine.”

Kaitlan Collins has slammed Donald Trump over his flippant response to nationwide computer outages.with yet another outage. This time, it hit the NSA, while the president was halfway around the world in Manila for the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit before“But while the president is overseas, here at home, the breaking news is that, stuff keeps breaking,” Collins said curtly.

According to Collins, there is no current evidence of a cyberattack. She then listed the rest of the week’s carnage: Friday’s ground stop, which stranded more than a million travelers; a Microsoft crash that might have cost the global economy $7 billion; and customers locked out of their bank accounts on Monday. She stressed that correlation is not causation, arguing that nothing so far suggests the incidents are related.

Also read Kaitlan Collins Questions Trump on Aviation Outage Blame

Taking aim at the president’s response, she played a clip of Trump responding to a reporter asking him if the outages worried him.

“It’s life. When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen, it’s fine,” Trump said.

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“But the call for answers from both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill would suggest that it’s not as fine as the president stated,” she said. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol on October 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Democrat leader held a press conference on the 17th day of a government shutdown.

She aired a clip of House Minority Speaker Hakeem Jeffries demanding a briefing: “I think it’s time for the administration to come up to the Hill and explain themselves. ” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley went further: “If this is all a coincidence, it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world.

” Taking a shot at the White House, she said, “As for the administration, their attempts to try to provide answers so far have been far from conclusive. ” At a press conference on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admitted, “The root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet. ” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks to members of the media alongside FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2026.

She played a clip of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin floating a theory on Fox News from an unnamed tech source claiming that “SI,” or superintelligence, was to blame.

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“No, it’s not Elon,” Mullin added.has reported that an FAA official appeared to have supervised and signed off on the router work in Arkansas that preceded the ground stop. The White House, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment. Collins then sounded the alarm on Duffy, who on Tuesday formalized his request for $50 billion from Congress to overhaul the FAA’s communications systems.

“I don’t know that it’s more money, Sandra,” Duffy told Fox News at the time. “I think it’s just having competent people in leadership and throughout the building that can make the organization function. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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