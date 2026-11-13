The CNN host’s sources warned of a GOP division over a disgraced tech billionaire.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has humiliated President Donald Trump over his own party calling for an investigation into his disgraced billionaire buddy, ex- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.as president and CEO of the world’s second-most valuable company after reports of multiple alleged extramarital affairs, including with two subordinates at Nvidia.

He also confirmed an adulterous relationship with Alice Huang, a business executive at the Singapore-based AI infrastructure firm Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence believes that Huang, a Chinese citizen who is unrelated to the tech billionaire, Donald Trump with Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the “A New Golden Age” on Oct. 8, 2026.

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Nvidia designs and manufactures specialized computer chips, software, and systems that power modern graphics and AI, and has a close working relationship with the U.S. Republicans on Capitol Hill now want Huang to appear before Congress early next month to examine concerns over national security breaches, with a Senate panel pushing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify.on Thursday, Collins addressed the “scandal” involving what she called “perhaps the most important company, in the most important industry to the American economy,” and highlighted the growing number of Republicans looking for answers over the White House’s involvement with Nvidia.

The FBI has been investigating Huang’s affair “for at least a year,” according to Collins, and said there has been “heavy scrutiny” over how the White House has handled the national security warnings over the Nvidia scandal, noting they had been elevated to Lutnick and the president himself. Collins played clips of Trump continuing to praise Huang “even as the scandal has unfolded,” including the president saying on Sunday, “I think he’s an honorable guy, I think he probably has an excuse for it,” and on Monday, “I believe he’s suffering greatly.

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”Secretary of State Marco Rubio “personally briefed” Trump about the incident, Collins stated, citing a CNN source.

“And despite those warnings, Jensen Huang still got on Air Force One with the president and flew with him to Beijing earlier this year,” she said. Eric and Lara Trump Elon Musk, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Jensen Huang leave Air Force One on arrival at Beijing Capital Airport on May 13, 2026.

Referencing Huang’s business deal negotiated with Trump, the host said the billionaire’s relationship with the president clearly “has paid off not only for his company and for China,” noting that the president had agreed to let Nvidia sell its chips on the Chinese market in exchange for giving the U.S. government 25 percent of its profits. She said, “That, of course, is what has led to these talks that are happening on Capitol Hill tonight to have come behind closed doors to testify as soon as next week, potentially.

” Collins also pointed out reports of dissent among the GOP over the handling of the issue, noting, “There’s a growing consensus, including among Republicans, that… Lutnick has some serious questions to answer as well. ”People seeking answers include North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer, who told CNN on Thursday, “the reporting’s very concerning. ” Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Republican Indiana Sen.

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Jim Banks said, “I would like for Secretary Lutnick ASAP to come testify before the Senate Banking Committee, because we have a lot of bipartisan questions and concerns about what’s happened over the last year that would allow some of these issues to continue to occur. ” Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, asked Huang to testify voluntarily in December, and warned that the committee would use its subpoena power if necessary.

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy told CNN on Thursday afternoon that Lutnick is “gonna be called to testify in front of Congress. And I will understand the Secretary of Treasury has some concerns about this. I want to hear from Scott Bessent.

”The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s