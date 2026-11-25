The CNN host sounded the alarm on a particular issue involving Nvidia’s CEO.

Kaitlan Collins has exposed a major flaw in the Trump administration’s story on Jensen Huang. by highlighting comments from President Donald Trump and then contrasting them with those of his attorney general, Todd Blanche.

“Tonight, President Trump says he’s open to pardoning Jensen Huang even as the attorney general insists that the newly reinstated CEO isn’t even under investigation,” Collins said.on Tuesday, where the president was questioned over the possibility of a pardon for any potential crimes by the newly reinstated Nvidia CEO. “It’s always an option, I guess,” Trump said, adding, “but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.

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” Ahead of Huang’s appearances on Capitol Hill next week, Trump added, “I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it’s an interesting story for people. He continued, “I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100 percent aboveboard, and you know a very smart person.

” Citing sources, Collins noted Huang’s company-wide meeting with Nvidia employees on Tuesday, in which he admitted to making “terrible mistakes” and was now in therapy. The story was also reported by the“He downplayed the idea that the president orchestrated his return to the company and instead said the company’s board reached that decision on its own,” Collins said of Huang’s meeting.

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But when it comes to what assurances, if any, that Nvidia’s board has been provided by the administration about the security and legal risks of reinstating Huang, Collins said, “the answers from the Trump team keep getting more evasive tonight. ”post from Nov. 23, claiming, “The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security.

The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. ” A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025.where Senior Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers asks Trump what the attorney general had told him about Huang’s potential criminal liability and theTrump responded, “Well, they did a study.

They did a pretty good investigation, and they felt that he himself was exonerated. ” Collins then sounded the alarm.

“Now compare that comment there with what happened today when the Attorney General Todd Blanche held a press conference and followed up with what the president said with this. ”US Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks, flanked by Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel and Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, during a press conference about recent efforts against cyber fraud.

“What he was saying is exactly right, which is that to the extent that... the Department of Justice had information that he was committing crimes or something like this, that is just not...that is something that I would have certainly told the president had it been true,” Blanche, 52, said. When reporters pressed him on whether Huang had actually been investigated, Blanche fired back angrily: “I don’t want to talk about the investigation, what does that mean, ‘Had Huang been investigated?

’ For what? I don’t understand the question. ” The reporter pressed on, asking, “Did the Justice Department investigate Jensen, or was that conclusion reached without an investigation? ”“Well, so no what the president said is that he talked to a lot of people going into the decision that he made to, to encourage the board to reinstate him.

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And so I’m not going to get into communications I had with the president about it,” he said defiantly.

“But you shouldn’t, what he was saying was true. Right. Like, I don’t know if there’s going to be an investigation that starts tomorrow that will lead to different results... ” Blanche said, standing by Trump’s exoneration claim while refusing to say whether an investigation had ever happened.

“Just to remind you, the president said the attorney general of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. government does not possess evidence that he is engaged in any unlawful conduct, which would seem to hint at an investigation,” she concluded. US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the"A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace.reported that Trump tasked Vice President JD Vance with winning over Nvidia’s board, and Vance spent the weekend lobbying directors after consulting Blanche.

, returning to work less than two weeks after a salacious affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, cost him the top job. The DOJ has already spent more than a year investigating Megaspeed, Alice Huang’s former employer in Singapore, over potential export control violations,next week: a closed-door session with three House panels on Dec. 1, then public testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.

The Justice Department and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s