The CNN star was quietly dropped from the lineup just hours after HBO announced her as a guest.

on Friday, despite HBO having originally confirmed her as a guest. Collins, 34, was listed as a panel guest alongside Democratic Texas Rep. -elect Bobby Pulido in an HBO press release announcing the episode.

Neither CNN nor HBO immediately responded when asked why Collins did not appear on the show. She was replaced by Jacob Soboroff of MS NOW. While her planned appearance on Maher’s panel never materialized, Collins made headlines for another reason Friday. The journalist was caughtShe was overheard complaining about the lighting in the press briefing room.

Also read Kaitlan Collins Spells Out Brutal Reality on Trump’s Trip

“Is it not bad that there’s zero lighting in here? All the lights are off. Does it not look super dark on camera? ” she said, talking into a phone.

She then stood there for several more moments before getting on the phone again.

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“I was just checking on something because—I mean, they turned the lights off because the president only wants those,” she said, with only her side of the conversation audible. “Well, we don’t have any other option. ” The hot mic moment was seized upon by MAGA loyalists, who took the opportunity to criticize one of Trump’s favorite targets in the White House press corps.

“No, Kaitlan, it’s not your briefing room. The room belongs to the American people. The mainstream media acts so entitled,”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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