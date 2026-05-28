Kailyn Lowry Shares Struggles of Parenting Alone

MTV personality and mom Kailyn Lowry shares her struggles of parenting alone and the challenges of coparenting with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

"Truly, who you parent with will make or break the entire experience," Lowry, 34, shared on the Wednesday, May 27, episode of her podcast. "It’s already hard enough with the most supportive partner in the world.

When you have a partner or don't have a partner and you kind of go into it blindly. ... when you're in the trenches of parenthood and motherhood and you thought you were going to raise a child with someone, it kind of puts you into, like, a fight or flight situation.

" Speaking from experience, Lowry said special occasions or major milestones can be filled with more stress than celebration when you feel like you're doing everything alone. "You don't get to enjoy the soft parts of motherhood that you should have been able to enjoy," she explained. "Christmases or birthdays are a lot harder when it's just you and you didn't anticipate it being that way.

Or the nights that you're up all night and then you have to go to work in the morning. You don't get to enjoy the cuddles or things like that because you're probably overstimulated and that's not fair.

" Kailyn Lowry is a proud mom and loves showing life with her little ones on social media. The MTV personality became a mom in 2010 when she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac. While the high school sweethearts split shortly after, the former couple continue to coparent. Rivera said during a November 2020 episode that he is "privileged" and has money for help, but he understands other single moms aren't as fortunate.

Lowry also took time to share an update on where she stands with Rivera, 34. Looking back, she gives her ex grace for not always being the best partner -- especially because they were both so young when becoming parents.

"We were in high school. It was rough for a long time," she said.

"There were several years where we got along really, really well, but now that my oldest is 16, looking back, he didn't really contribute a whole lot, which was frustrating. ... But as long as he's there for our son, we don't have to communicate.





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