Kaiju No. 8 Tops BookWalker Summer 2026 Manga Chart

Kaiju No. 8 leads the BookWalker Summer 2026 rankings. Shangri-La Frontier takes second place. Other top titles include reincarnation and rom-com series.

The BookWalker Summer 2026 manga chart presents a definitive snapshot of reader preferences during the three-month window from July 1 to September 30. Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 secured the number one position, driving significant engagement for a series that had already reached its narrative conclusion. Shangri-La Frontier followed closely in second place, demonstrating the sustained popularity of virtual reality adventure stories. The top five list also featured This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! at third, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You at fourth, and The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You at fifth.

Kaiju No. 8 Finale Drives Reader Interest

Kaiju No. 8 claimed the top spot on the BookWalker ranking, a remarkable achievement for a manga series that had officially concluded its serialization. The story follows Kafka Hibino, a protagonist who works cleaning up the remains of giant monsters while maintaining his childhood ambition to join Japan's Defense Force. His life changes drastically when an unexpected transformation turns his dream into a dangerous contradiction. The timing of the chart coincided with the release of the final English volume by VIZ Media. Volume 16, which spans 292 pages, was released on September 1, 2026, marking the definitive end of the manga. This volume depicts Kafka making his last stand against the Daikaiju of the Meireki Era, bringing the long-running conflict to its final resolution. The completion of the series likely encouraged both long-time fans and newcomers to purchase the volume, allowing new readers to experience the complete story arc.

Also read 2026 CMA Awards: Ella Langley Leads Nominations as Taylor Swift Returns

Shangri-La Frontier VR Adventure Secures Second Place

Shangri-La Frontier ranked second on the chart, supported by a steady stream of new content from creator Ryosuke Fuji. The series focuses on Rakuro Hizutome, a high school gamer who typically takes pride in conquering notoriously difficult and poorly designed games. When he attempts a celebrated virtual-reality title, he applies his usual reckless confidence to a vastly more challenging environment. Playing as the avatar Sunraku, he enters the game wearing minimal gear consisting of shorts and a bird mask, immediately pushing the game's mechanics to their limits. Kodansha released Volume 26 of the manga digitally on July 7, 2026, which fell just after the chart period began. This installment sends Sunraku and his allies into a dangerous clash with a serpent god, followed by a narrative shift toward a rivalry between two powerful player clans.

Isekai and Romance Titles Round Out Top Five

This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! by Ashi took the third spot with its unique isekai premise. The protagonist Ren was a male research scientist on Earth before waking up in a fantasy world as an orphan girl. After being sold to a dangerous merchant, Ren escapes and utilizes scientific knowledge from their previous life alongside newly awakened magical abilities to survive. Volume 19 reached English-language readers on June 16, 2026, just before the chart period started. This volume places Ren under intense pressure after a surprise attack triggers a fear of men, despite Ren once being male. With help from friends Lillie and Arisa, Ren begins preparing a new invention: armor built around a golem. Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You by Jinushi secured fourth place with its gentle romantic comedy. The series centers on Sasaki, a 45-year-old salaryman worn down by office life. His daily comfort is the cheerful supermarket cashier Yamada, but he misses her shift one evening and meets a sharp-tongued woman named Tayama in the smoking area. Sasaki fails to realize that Yamada and Tayama are the same person. Volume 7, released on July 7, 2026, complicates Sasaki's feelings as he grows suspicious of the two women.

Advertisement

100 Girlfriends and Upcoming Entries Dominate Charts

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You by Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa completed the top five with its escalating ensemble rom-com. The story begins with student Aijo Rentaro, who has been rejected by 100 girls. After asking a god for help, he learns that a mistake has made him destined to meet 100 soulmates. The catch is severe: every soulmate must receive his love, or she faces a fatal accident. Seven Seas released Volume 18 on June 23, 2026, putting a fresh installment on shelves just before the summer season. The fifth-place finish highlights how strongly the sprawling cast continues to connect with readers. The rest of the top twenty list included Granblue Fantasy, The Cursed Sword Master's Harem Life: By the Sword, For the Sword, How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega, Chained Soldier, The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock Super Love Mode?! Parallel Paradise, The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System Omnibus, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, and Dorohedoro.

Platform-Specific Ranking Context and Reader Trends

It is important to note that this ranking reflects the BookWalker platform specifically and is not a measure of all manga sales across every retailer. The data highlights distinct reader behaviors on the digital storefront, where completion of long-running series and the release of new volumes drive immediate purchases. The success of Kaiju No. 8 suggests that readers are highly motivated to complete series finales when they become available in English. Meanwhile, the presence of Shangri-La Frontier and The 100 Girlfriends indicates that ongoing serials with recent volume drops maintain strong momentum. The diversity of genres in the top five, ranging from monster-action to romantic comedy and isekai, demonstrates the broad appeal of the current manga market. These trends suggest that digital retailers are seeing a strong shift toward complete narratives and high-quality new releases. The specific dates of volume releases align closely with the peaks in reader engagement, confirming the impact of timely digital distribution on sales figures.