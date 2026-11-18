Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 arrives January 18, 2027, on Netflix. Explore new character voices including Amane Yotsumura and production updates from TMS Entertainment.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 officially premieres on Netflix on January 18, 2027, aligning with its initial Japanese television broadcast date. This upcoming installment continues the action-packed narrative established in the first season, introducing fresh complications for protagonist Kafka Hibiki and his team within the Defense Force.

Streaming Schedule and Broadcast Dates

Netflix subscribers gain immediate access to the premiere episode on January 18, 2027. Following the debut, subscribers receive early access to each subsequent installment before those episodes air on traditional Japanese television networks. The series first aired on TV Tokyo at midnight on January 19, 2027. BS TV Tokyo joins the broadcast schedule later, airing the premiere on January 24, 2027.

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New Antagonists and Supporting Cast

The second season expands the cast significantly by introducing three new characters who complicate Kafka's life. Kikunosuke Toya provides the voice for Amane Yotsumura, a weapons expert pursuing membership in the secret organization ORDER. Amane holds a personal score against Kaiju No. 8 and seeks revenge for his grandfather's death. Misa Watanabe voices Etsuko Satoda, a JCC instructor capable of defending herself in combat. Shinshu Fuji portrays Satoru Yotsumura, a former ORDER assassin with deep connections to the criminal underworld.

Production Team and Creative Leadership

TMS Entertainment returns as the animation studio responsible for bringing the series to life. Daisuke Nakajima takes over as the director for this season, guiding the visual and narrative tone. Masaki Watanabe supervises the overall production to ensure continuity and quality. Taku Kishimoto returns to handle series composition, structuring the episodic arcs. Yō Moriyama continues his role as character designer, maintaining the distinct art style. Yuki Hayashi composes the musical score, providing the emotional and atmospheric backbone for the action sequences.

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Opening Theme Music

The opening theme for the second season is performed by the musical duo Creepy Nuts. The track is titled Papa wa Imada ni Juvenile, which translates to Papa's Still a Juvenile. This high-energy song sets the tone for the ongoing conflicts and personal struggles faced by the characters in the new season.

Audience Growth and Manga Success

The series has demonstrated remarkable commercial success since its debut. It remained in the global top 10 on Netflix for 14 weeks between January 12 and September 7, 2025. During this period, viewers completed 40.4 million views of the series. The source manga experienced parallel growth, doubling its circulation from 7 million copies in December 2024 to 15 million by August 2025. This sustained popularity underscores the strong cultural impact of the franchise.