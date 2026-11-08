Kaick, FC Dallas win, eliminate Rapids from playoff contention

Kaick Ferreira, known simply as “Kaick”, scored the go-ahead goal in the 88th and FC Dallas beat Colorado 3-1 on Saturday night to eliminati the Rapids from playoff contention. Colorado (12-15-7) could have secured a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs with a win. Dallas (16-8-10) clinched the No.

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 7: Bernard Kamungo #77 of FC Dallas shoots to goal during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids at Toyota Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

Kaick Ferreira, known simply as “Kaick”, scored the go-ahead goal in the 88th and FC Dallas beat Colorado 3-1 on Saturday night to eliminati the Rapids from playoff contention. Watch NBC 5 free wherever you areDallas clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and plays seventh-seeded Portland in the best-of-three first round.

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Kaick cut back to evade a defender and blasted a shot from the top of the penalty box under the crossbar and inside the right post that made it 2-1. Joaquín Valiente put away a first-touch shot, off a cross played by Kaick, that made it 1-1 in the 75th minute and Santiago Moreno capped the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time. Morgan Whittaker scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game for the Rapids.

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Nico Hansen had seven saves. Whittaker, on the counter-attack, put away a first-touch shot off a cross from Georgi Minoungou that gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute. Minoungou, who subbed on to begin the second half, has four assists in the past three games. Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.