Kaia Gerber, 25, is seen supporting fellow model Iris Law in Los Angeles following the tragic death of her brother Presley Gerber in September.

Kaia Gerber was photographed offering comfort to her friend Iris Law outside a fitness center in Los Angeles on Friday, marking a public appearance during a period of deep personal mourning. The 25-year-old model is currently navigating the intense grief following the death of her older brother, Presley Gerber, who passed away in September after a struggle with addiction and mental health challenges.

Gerber Visits Gym With Friend Iris Law

The eldest daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was spotted entering the facility alongside the daughter of British actor Jude Law, demonstrating the close bond the two celebrities share amidst their shared experiences in the public eye. Gerber appeared dressed for an intense workout, wearing a black cropped top paired with black leggings and white sneakers to complete her athletic ensemble.

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Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and allowed to flow naturally down past her shoulders, while she wore black sunglasses and kept black headphones draped around her neck. Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Gerber for further comment regarding this sighting, but no response has been received at this time.

The Tragic Loss Of Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died on September 20 at the Resolutions Living rehab facility in Santa Monica, California. He had checked into the center the night before his death, and authorities determined that he passed away due to a suspected overdose after experiencing cardiac arrest while staying at the facility.

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The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, confirmed that his remains were cremated just days after his passing at the Rose Family Funeral Home. A final official confirmation regarding any specific substances involved in his death will be released when the Medical Examiner completes and publishes the full toxicology report.

Family Tributes And Public Statements

Nearly one month after the shock of Presley's passing, the Gerber family broke their silence on October 18 to honor the memory of their beloved son and brother. Cindy Crawford shared a joint statement on Instagram expressing that they were beyond heartbroken, stating, We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years.

The statement described Presley as a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever, and highlighted how proud they were of his kindness and vulnerability. The note concluded with a message of gratitude for the outpouring of love from friends and strangers, ending with the words, Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.

Gerber's Emotional Open Letter To Brother

On the same day as the family statement, Kaia Gerber paid a poignant tribute to her older brother by sharing home video footage of them as children alongside a deeply personal open letter. She wrote, pre i dont have the words, expressing how naive she felt believing that language could ever transcend the magnitude of such grief.

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She admitted that she had read all the books but possessed none of the answers, stating that her articulation was no match against the loss. She wrote that she was quite literally down on her knees, describing Presley as her best buddy, great protector, and one true love of her life who lit all her candles and took all her monsters away.

The outing in Los Angeles comes just one day after Gerber spent her first Thanksgiving without her late sibling, a holiday also marked by a somber hike between her parents, Cindy and Rande, to commemorate the first holiday without their son. Presley had been open in recent years about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction, having taken a step back from social media in November 2025 to care for his mental health.

He later started sharing Mental Health Mondays videos on Instagram, and earlier this month, it was revealed that his Hollywood Hills home was listed for sale two months after his tragic death, signaling the next steps in the estate management following his passing at age 27.