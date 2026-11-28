Kaia Gerber was spotted hugging Iris Law outside a Los Angeles gym on Friday. The moment offers support during Kaia's grief over her brother Presley Gerber's death in September.

Kaia Gerber was photographed offering comfort to fellow model Iris Law at a fitness center in Los Angeles on Friday. The twenty-five-year-old celebrity was seen embracing the daughter of British actor Jude Law as they arrived at the facility. Gerber wore a black cropped top, black leggings, and white sneakers, with long brunette hair flowing past her shoulders.

Gerber Offers Support To Law After Recent Loss

This public display of solidarity arrives shortly after Gerber endured her first Thanksgiving without her older brother, Presley Gerber. The model appeared somber during the outing, wearing black sunglasses and black headphones around her neck. Daily Mail attempted to reach Gerber's representatives for comment regarding the meeting but had not received a response at the time of publication.

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The Tragic Passing Of Presley Gerber In September

Presley Gerber passed away on September twenty at Resolutions Living, a rehab facility in Santa Monica. He had checked into the center the night before his death. His remains were cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home shortly after the incident. A medical examiner will release a toxicology report to confirm any substances involved in his cardiac arrest.

Crawford And Gerber Responded To Family Loss

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber released a joint statement on Instagram on October eighteen describing their grief. They wrote that they were beyond heartbroken and blessed to have had Presley for twenty-seven years. The statement highlighted his kindness and vulnerability, thanking supporters for their love and acknowledging the outpouring of emotion from friends and strangers.

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Kaia Gerber Shared Emotional Tribute On October Eighteen

Gerber also posted a home video of her and her brother as children along with a letter on October eighteen. She described her grief as overwhelming and noted that language could not transcend her loss. The letter expressed deep love and referred to her brother as her best buddy and great protector. She stated that her favorite thing about herself was being his sister.

Presley Gerber Opened Up About Mental Health Struggles

Presley Gerber had been transparent about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction in recent years. He took a step back from social media in November twenty-five to care for his mental health. He later started sharing Mental Health Mondays videos on Instagram. His Hollywood Hills home was listed for sale two months after his death.