Kaia Gerber Returns to Work in JW Anderson and UGG Campaign

Kaia Gerber launches her first major campaign since the death of her brother Presley Gerber, starring in the JW Anderson and UGG collaboration released on September 20.

Kaia Gerber has officially returned to her professional career with the launch of a new advertising campaign for the brand partnership between JW Anderson and UGG. This marks the model's first major editorial appearance since the tragic passing of her older brother, Presley Gerber. The announcement comes nearly six weeks after the family suffered the loss of their only son.

Details on the JW Anderson and UGG Campaign Launch

The new campaign centers on a sophisticated collection that merges UGG's signature cozy sheepskin materials with Jonathan Anderson's distinct contemporary design language. Gerber stars in an intimate photo shoot that highlights everyday comfort, understated luxury, and modern silhouettes. The visual project was captured by the creative duo Tanya and Zhenya Posternak.

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The resulting footwear collection features three distinct colorways: Chestnut, Khaki, and Orange. These items are now available for purchase both in physical retail stores and through online channels. The launch serves as a significant professional milestone for the 25-year-old model as she navigates her career.

Gerber Family Grief and Presley Tragic Death

The return to work follows a period of intense mourning for the Gerber family. Presley Gerber, a successful model in his own right, died at the age of 27 on September 20. His death occurred while he was staying at a luxury rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. The facility was identified as Resolutions Living, where he was receiving treatment.

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Authorities and family sources indicated that Presley died from a suspected overdose. He had been in cardiac arrest at the time of his passing. In recent years, the young model had been open about his ongoing struggles with mental health issues and drug addiction, making his retreat to the Santa Monica center a known part of his personal journey.

Kaia Gerber Public Tribute and Handwritten Letter

Shortly before this campaign launch, Kaia Gerber publicly honored her brother for the first time since his death. She shared home video footage from their childhood alongside a deeply personal, four-page handwritten letter. In the note, she described the magnitude of her grief, stating she was down on her knees and lacking the words to express her loss.

She wrote, Prez, I don't have the words, how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief. She reflected on how she had always loved being his sister, calling it her favorite thing about herself. She recalled how he always went first, such as when getting their ears pierced, and expressed profound sorrow that he took that step for the last time.

Cindy and Rande Gerber Public Statement of Loss

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber also addressed the public shortly after the tragedy. The couple posted a joint statement on Instagram expressing their devastation at losing their son. They described Presley as a sweet, beautiful soul who showed up in the world with kindness and vulnerability.

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The statement emphasized their pride in how he lived his 27 years and thanked those who offered support during this painful time. They concluded by saying, Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia. The family continues to navigate this loss while Gerber resumes her high-profile modeling career.