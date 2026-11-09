Kaia Gerber Honors Late Brother Presley with Grief Quote

Kaia Gerber shares a Joan Didion quote to express her sorrow over the death of her brother Presley Gerber, who died at age 27 in September.

Kaia Gerber, the twenty-five-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and business mogul Rande Gerber, has publicly shared her profound grief regarding the passing of her younger brother, Presley Gerber. On Sunday, the model posted an image of a stack of books on her Instagram account, accompanied by a poignant quotation from the late writer Joan Didion's 2005 memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking.

Joan Didion Quote Highlights Grief Waves

The specific text selected by Kaia Gerber to articulate her feelings reads, Grief, when it comes, is nothing we expect it to be. Grief has no distance. She further included the passage stating that grief comes in waves, paroxysms, sudden apprehensions that weaken the knees and blind the eyes and obliterate darkness. This selection serves as a raw expression of the unpredictable and overwhelming nature of loss she is experiencing.

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Prior Emotional Post Details Sister Bond

Kaia Gerber previously opened up about her mourning process in an extensive post on October 18, where she wrote, prez, i don't have the words. She described her belief that language could transcend grief as naive, noting that she had read all of the books and possessed none of the answers. She admitted that her articulation was no match against the magnitude of losing her brother, stating she was, quite literally, down on her knees.

In that same previous message, Kaia emphasized the depth of her affection for her sibling, writing, You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. She recalled holding a white-knuckle grip around him from birth and expressed that she had more love for him than she knew what to do with, fearing that emotion would now swallow her whole.

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Family Statement and Rehab Facility Context

Kaia and her parents, Rande Gerber, sixty-four, and Cindy Crawford, sixty, issued a joint statement on October 18 declaring they were beyond heartbroken to lose their beloved son and brother. They expressed gratitude for Presley Gerber's twenty-seven years of life, describing him as a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved. The family highlighted his kindness and vulnerability, thanking the public for their outpouring of support.

Presley Gerber was found unresponsive on September 20 at the Santa Monica, California rehabilitation facility, Resolutions Living. He had checked into the facility hours prior to being discovered. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner pronounced him dead at 9:45 a.m. on September 21, following an examination that deferred the final determination of cause and manner of death.

Police Probe and Deferred Death Ruling

The Santa Monica Police Department is currently investigating the death as a suspected drug overdose. Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death because additional testing and studies are required to make a formal determination. This process can take a few months, leaving the exact medical circumstances of Presley Gerber's passing at age 27 unresolved pending further forensic results.