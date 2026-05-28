Kaia Gerber Champions the White Trench for Summer

She paired the crisp, lightweight staple with the season’s hottest shoes

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The trench coat may better be known as a timeless fall staple, but there’s something so chic about wearing the style in the warmer months too—in sleek silhouettes and light colors and fabrics to reflect the season change.. The star of the ensemble was in fact her trench coat—a sharp, milky-white piece with a slouchy funnel neck, which tied around her waist. In an elongated, slightly oversize silhouette, the design hails from Mango.

Shop it here: Gerber layered the trench over another Mango staple: a sleeveless, gathered midi dress in a deep purple-blue hue. A pair ofin black leather, also from the brand, perfectly capped off the look, while a little strawberry-red bag—paired with the blue, black, and white pieces—made for a timeless color story.star’s caramel hair was down in a wispy, straight do, French tucked into the neck of her trench. Chef’s kiss.

Gerber’s head-to-toe Mango look comes as no surprise, as the model is a global brand ambassador for the Spanish fashion label. She was named the face of the brand in May 2025 and has since starred in several major campaigns for it, following in the footsteps of other It girls like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Penélope Cruz, and Scarlett Johansson, who have previously partnered with Mango.





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