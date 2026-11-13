Kai Widdrington Withdraws From Strictly Come Dancing Due To Illness

Professional dancer Kai Widdrington has withdrawn from the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing episode due to illness, with Aljaž Škorjanec stepping in to partner Delta Goodrem.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kai Widdrington, aged 31, has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Saturday broadcast following a confirmed illness diagnosis on Friday night. This sudden medical setback prevents him from performing his scheduled Argentine Tango routine with celebrity partner Delta Goodrem, aged 42, during the live show scheduled for tomorrow evening. The production team announced the change shortly after the confirmation, noting that the pair had previously navigated significant health challenges just weeks earlier when they were forced to skip Week Four of the competition due to Delta suffering a rib injury.

Aljaž Škorjanec Steps In For Missing Partner

Shooting star Aljaž Škorjanec, a veteran of the dance floor, will immediately replace the absent Kai Widdrington to ensure the show continues without delay. The official statement released via the Strictly Come Dancing Instagram page clarified that Aljaž is ready to take the floor and perform the Argentine Tango with Delta Goodrem instead. This rapid substitution highlights the flexibility required in live television productions where professional dancers must often cover for one another in emergency situations. Aljaž is a well-established figure within the dance community and brings extensive experience to the partnership.

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Head Judge Shirley Ballas Leads Well Wishes

Shirley Ballas, the head judge of the series, was among the first prominent figures to publicly express her support for the ill dancer via social media. She posted a heartfelt message on the official Instagram account, writing '@kaiwidd hugs get well soon' accompanied by a red heart emoji. Her public gesture helped set a supportive tone for the rest of the entertainment industry following the news. The judge's involvement signaled the seriousness of the situation while emphasizing the close-knit nature of the Strictly Come Dancing family and its commitment to performer welfare.

Fans React To Rollercoaster Dance Series

Viewers and long-time fans immediately flooded the social media platforms with messages of sympathy and encouragement for the professional dancer. One supporter commented that fans were eagerly awaiting his return, stating 'Kai get better soon we need you for Blackpool.' This reference points to the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival, a major goal for all contestants on the program. Another viewer noted the ongoing struggles of the duo, writing 'Poor Delta (and Kai) going through the trenches this series.' The comment reflects the audience's awareness of the physical toll the competition takes on participants.

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Health Challenges Continue For Dance Pair

This latest illness marks the second significant health disruption for Kai Widdrington and Delta Goodrem in a short period. Previously, the pair was ordered to rest after Delta injured her rib, forcing them to skip the Week Four episode entirely. The repetition of medical issues has led some observers to describe the series as a 'rollercoaster' for the team. Despite these hurdles, the production remains committed to showcasing their performance once Kai recovers. The team continues to send their love and hopes for a swift recovery for the 31-year-old professional.

What Comes Next For The Show

The immediate focus now shifts to ensuring the Saturday night broadcast proceeds smoothly with the newly paired contestants. Aljaž Škorjanec and Delta Goodrem must quickly adapt to their last-minute partnership to perform the Argentine Tango effectively. The show will continue without further interruption, maintaining the schedule for the remaining episodes. Fans will likely monitor the situation closely, hoping to see the original pair return to the ballroom as soon as Kai's health permits. The entertainment world continues to watch and wait for updates on his condition.