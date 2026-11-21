Kai Widdrington recovers from severe illness to partner Delta Goodrem in a record-breaking Quickstep on Strictly Come Dancing, earning 36 points.

Kai Widdrington made a triumphant return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom on Saturday night in Blackpool, reuniting with his dance partner Delta Goodrem after a period of intense illness forced him to miss the previous week's episode. The 31-year-old professional dancer, who had sparked significant concern among fans and producers that he might be medically forced to withdraw from the competition entirely, stepped back onto the famous floor to open the special show.

Widdrington and Goodrem delivered a powerful opening performance that immediately captivated the audience and the judging panel, setting a high standard for the remainder of the evening. The duo selected the song I Wanna Be The Only One, performed by Eternal and Bebe Winans, for their Quickstep routine, a choice that showcased their synchronized movements and musicality from the very first step.

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Record-Breaking Performance Earns Top Marks

The immediate result of their return was a score of 36 points, which stands as the highest score the pair has achieved in the current season. This mark not only secured their top position for the night but also signaled to the other couples that Widdrington had returned with full physical capability and sharp dance precision, effectively silencing any doubts about his fitness levels after his recent health scare.

Host Emma Willis welcomed the duo with visible relief and enthusiasm, telling Widdrington that it was amazing to have him back on the set. The professional dancer responded to the warm reception with excitement, stating simply that it felt good to return to the environment he had been absent from for several days, highlighting the emotional weight of missing a live broadcast due to health reasons.

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Judges Praise Musicality and Celebration Vibe

The panel of judges offered overwhelmingly positive feedback for the opening number. Head judge Shirley Ballas noted that the legendary late Len Goodman would be incredibly proud of the performance, adding a layer of traditional prestige to the couple's achievement. Ballas emphasized the technical solidity of the dance, acknowledging the effort required to maintain standards after a disruption.

Anton Du Beke was particularly effusive in his praise, describing the start of the show as excellent and expressing that he absolutely loved the energy the couple brought to the floor. He repeated his approval multiple times, indicating that the performance met the high expectations set for a season-opening or special night slot, where professionalism and flair are scrutinized more closely.

Motsi Mabuse agreed with the sentiment, stating that the dance felt like a genuine celebration of life and resilience. Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood, known for his sharp critiques, focused on Delta Goodrem's left shoulder posture as a minor technical issue but still commended their fantastic musicality. He concluded that the dance was absolutely brilliant overall, validating the couple's hard work during rehearsals.

Overcoming Severe Illness and Hospitalization

Widdrington later revealed the severity of the condition that kept him away, describing it as a really bad bug that struck during flu season. The illness was so potent that it knocked him for six, leading to a complete loss of appetite and a state of severe depletion where he could barely eat or stand. The physical toll was significant enough to require medical intervention and a strict regimen of rest and fluid intake to recover.

Despite the severity of his symptoms, Widdrington displayed remarkable stubbornness regarding his recovery. He admitted that even while being driven to the hospital, he insisted to Goodrem over the phone that he would be able to dance the following day. His confidence was so strong that he continued to argue for his participation while receiving medical attention, although the medical reality eventually required him to accept the rest he needed.

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Doctors advised Widdrington that he needed to focus entirely on getting fluids into his system and resting until he regained his full strength. This medical advice forced him to step away from training, creating a gap that his colleague, professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, temporarily filled by stepping in as a last-minute replacement for Delta Goodrem in the previous week's show.

Training Hardens Couples for Competition

Upon returning to training, Widdrington initially feared he would not possess the full physical strength required for the rigorous demands of the Quickstep. However, the intensive nature of the rehearsal process quickly restored his fitness levels. He noted that the high-cardio intensity of the dance workshops whipped both him and Goodrem into shape, leaving them feeling as fit as they have ever been in the competition so far.

This rapid physical recovery underscores the demanding nature of the Strictly Come Dancing schedule, where contestants must maintain peak physical condition while learning complex choreography. The ability of Widdrington and Goodrem to bounce back from a hospitalization and still deliver a winning performance demonstrates the resilience required of the show's professional partners.

Other Couples Face Critical Dance-Offs

While Widdrington and Goodrem celebrated their high score, other couples on the show faced more precarious situations. Jaime Winstone and her professional partner Carlos Gu narrowly survived a dance-off, a tense segment where the lowest-scoring couples compete to avoid elimination. The pair performed a Samba to Freedom '90 by George Michael, a high-energy routine that helped them stay in the contest.

The contrast between the winning couple and those facing danger highlights the competitive pressure of the Blackpool special. As the show progresses, the stakes remain high for all remaining pairs, with the Blackpool setting adding an extra layer of tradition and expectation to every routine performed on the famous stage.