Kai Widdrington resumes training with Delta Goodrem for the Blackpool special after missing the Saturday show due to a medical emergency treated at Barnet hospital.

Kai Widdrington has officially returned to the rehearsal studios for Strictly Come Dancing on Monday, rejoining his professional partner Delta Goodrem. The 31-year-old dancer was previously forced to withdraw from Saturday night's live broadcast after suffering a sudden health crisis that required immediate hospitalization. This marks a significant recovery milestone for Widdrington, who had been unable to compete during the most recent episode of the popular television series.

Widdrington Medical Emergency and Hospitalization

Widdrington's absence from Saturday's broadcast was caused by a mysterious illness that escalated rapidly, prompting an emergency response from medical professionals. Delta Goodrem, the 42-year-old Australian singer and his partner, had previously shared images on social media showing Widdrington being transported in an ambulance. These photos confirmed that the dancer was rushed to a medical facility following the collapse during preparations for the live show.

Also read Kai Widdrington Hospitalized as Delta Goodrem Performs in Strictly Come Dancing

The severity of the situation was such that Widdrington was admitted to Barnet Hospital for treatment and observation. In a detailed update posted on Sunday, Widdrington expressed his gratitude to the paramedics and medical staff at Barnet Hospital for their rapid and effective care. He noted that their intervention helped him recover significantly faster than anticipated, allowing him to return to training much sooner than expected.

Aljaz Skorjanec Steps In for Live Performance

With Widdrington incapacitated, fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec stepped in at the final hour to partner with Goodrem for the live broadcast. Skorjanec received the call to join the team at approximately 5:30 PM on Friday, just hours before the show aired. He immediately began rehearsing with Goodrem, continuing into the evening and the following morning to prepare for their scheduled performance.

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The duo performed an Argentine Tango set to the song Missing by Everything But The Girl. Their performance was widely praised for its high energy and technical precision, given the extremely short timeframe in which they had to learn the routine. Skorjanec's quick adaptation and professional skill ensured that the segment remained a highlight of the night despite the last-minute change in partners.

Delta Goodrem Praises Partnership and Resilience

Delta Goodrem has openly expressed her admiration for both dancers, describing the experience as a week filled with unexpected challenges. In an Instagram post, she referred to the period as a week of curveballs but emphasized her pride in the final result. She credited Widdrington for being a trooper during his illness and praised Skorjanec for making her feel safe during the performance.

Goodrem highlighted the difficulty of dancing with a new partner in such a short window, stating that dancing with someone new within 24 hours is unheard of on the show. She thanked Widdrington for teaching her everything leading up to the crisis and acknowledged the choreographic guidance from Maria Tsiatsiani and Leandro Palou. She also thanked the styling team for their contributions to her appearance.

Preparations for the Blackpool Special Episode

Widdrington has confirmed that he will be back for the rest of the season, starting with the upcoming Blackpool special. In his Sunday message, he stated that he is on the mend and ready to resume his duties as a professional dancer. He specifically thanked his girlfriend for her care, which included preparing meals like soup and pancakes to aid his recovery.

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The return of Widdrington signals a positive development for the Goodrem and Widdrington partnership as they prepare for the next stage of the competition. The couple was seen high-fiving as they left the rehearsal studios on Monday, appearing in good spirits after a day of practice. Widdrington's return allows the team to rebuild their routine with their original choreography and long-standing synergy for the high-stakes Blackpool event.