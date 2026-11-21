Professional dancer Kai Widdrington makes a triumphant return to Strictly Come Dancing alongside partner Delta Goodrem, securing their highest score of the season in Blackpool.

Professional dancer Kai Widdrington made a triumphant return to the Strictly Come Dancing stage on Saturday night, reuniting with his celebrity partner Delta Goodrem for the highly anticipated Blackpool special. The BBC One entertainment program welcomed the 31-year-old dancer back after he was forced to miss the previous week's live show due to a severe illness that required hospitalization and left him unable to stand.

Widdrington and Goodrem opened the episode with a vibrant Quickstep performance to I Wanna Be The Only One by Eternal and Bebe Winans. Their return was met with immediate acclaim from the judges and audience, marking a successful comeback for the pair who had been replaced by last-minute substitute Aljaz Skorjanec during Widdrington's absence.

Also read Wayne Rooney Confirms Kai's Split and Reveals Alcohol Struggles

The Core Details Of Kai's Comeback

The duo delivered a flawless routine that earned them a cumulative score of 36 points, which stands as their highest score of the current season so far. Host Emma Willis expressed her joy at seeing the professional back on the dancefloor, telling him it was amazing to have him back, to which Widdrington excitedly responded that it was good to be back. The performance showcased their technical precision and chemistry, effectively dispelling any lingering concerns about Widdrington's physical condition.

Judges' Reactions And Competitive Views

The panel of judges offered overwhelmingly positive feedback for the opening dance. Head judge Shirley Ballas commented that the late Len Goodman would be so so proud of them. Anton Du Beke gushed that it was what a start, stating he loved the performance, while Motsi Mabuse said the routine felt like a celebration. Judge Craig Revel Horwood noted a minor issue with Delta's left shoulder but praised their fantastic musicality, calling the dance absolutely brilliant.

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Kai's Health Battle And Recovery Process

Widdrington revealed that he had suffered from a really bad bug during flu season, which knocked him for six and left him depleted. He explained that doctors advised him to get fluids in, rest, and get back to his full strength, but he remained stubbornly confident he would return. Even while being driven to the hospital, he told Delta he was going to be there the next day, though he eventually had to accept he needed more time to recover fully.

Real-World Impact On The Competition

The successful return sets a positive tone for Widdrington and Goodrem as they continue in the competition. Their high score boosts their standing and demonstrates their resilience after narrowly surviving a dance-off in previous weeks. The Blackpool special serves as a significant milestone, allowing the remaining couples to showcase their versatility and stamina on a prestigious stage known for its challenging demands on professional dancers.

Other Performances In The Episode

Other couples also took to the floor, including Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu, who performed a Samba to Freedom! '90 by George Michael after narrowly surviving their fourth dance-off. Motsi Mabuse branded Winstone the queen of the dance-off, while Shirley Ballas applauded her effort. Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley followed with an American Smooth to I've Got the World on a String by Michael Bublé, receiving mixed reviews from the judges regarding their timing and dynamic execution.