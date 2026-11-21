Professional dancer Kai Widdrington reveals he was hospitalized with a severe bug during Strictly Come Dancing. Delta Goodrem's partner misses a show but returns for the Blackpool special after a swift recovery.

Professional dancer Kai Widdrington has publicly disclosed that a severe illness forced him to miss the most recent broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing. The 31-year-old competitor was hospitalized last week after contracting a 'really bad bug' that severely impacted his physical strength and appetite. His sudden absence from the dance floor triggered widespread concern among fans and fellow cast members regarding the future of his partnership with Australian singer Delta Goodrem.

Medical Details and Hospitalization Impact

Widdrington described the onset of his condition as occurring earlier in the week, characterized by a complete loss of appetite and rapid physical depletion. Medical professionals advised him to receive fluids and rest to regain his full strength before resuming any physical activity. The severity of the illness left the professional dancer unable to stand for extended periods, necessitating emergency transport to a hospital facility. This health crisis emerged just days before the highly anticipated Blackpool special episode, raising doubts about whether he could recover in time to perform.

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Dance Partner Delta Goodrem's Challenges

In Widdrington's absence, his dance partner Delta Goodrem was required to perform a last-minute Argentine Tango with substitute professional Aljaz Skorjanec. The pair danced to the track 'Missing' by Everything But The Girl during the live show. Goodrem later addressed the sudden change in partners on Instagram, describing the preceding days as a 'week of curveballs.' She praised the resilience of her original partner, noting that he had acted as a 'trooper' throughout his health struggles despite the medical setbacks.

Widdrington's Determination and Recovery Process

Despite the severity of his symptoms, Widdrington maintained a stubborn belief in his ability to return to the studio. He recounted telling Goodrem via telephone from the back of an ambulance that he intended to be present for the following day's show. Although he was medically unable to fulfill that promise, his determination highlighted his commitment to the competition. The dancer noted that while he initially feared he would not possess full strength for training, the intense cardio required for the Quickstep routine effectively restored his fitness levels.

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Return to Cast and Blackpool Celebration

Widdrington successfully rejoined the cast ahead of the Blackpool special, appearing in high spirits alongside the rest of the Strictly Come Dancing ensemble. The group enjoyed a pre-show celebration at a local arcade, where they donned cowboy hats and danced to festive music. Goodrem was seen wearing a pink cowboy hat, while hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and comedian Josh Widdicombe also participated in the festivities. Contestant Cach Mercer and his partner Maddie Ingoldsby were also present, contributing to the lively atmosphere as the cast prepared for the special episode.

Current Status and Performance Readiness

Observers noted that Widdrington appeared to have fully recovered from his illness as he interacted with Goodrem on Tuesday. The pair was seen joking and laughing together, indicating a positive mood as they headed off to practice their routines. Widdrington expressed confidence that the rigorous training schedule had whipt them into shape, leaving them both 'as fit as we've ever been.' His return ensures that the original pairing can perform their planned Quickstep for the upcoming broadcast, concluding a period of uncertainty for the team.