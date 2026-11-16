Kai Widdrington Hospitalized as Delta Goodrem Performs in Strictly Come Dancing

Kai Widdrington was hospitalized with a mystery illness, forcing Aljaz Skorjanec to partner Delta Goodrem in Strictly Come Dancing. Delta scored 35 points.

Kai Widdrington held back tears while watching his dance partner perform on Saturday night's live show of Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancer could not compete due to a serious illness that required hospitalization. His partner, Delta Goodrem, performed with replacement professional Aljaz Skorjanec during the episode.

Kai Widdrington Health Crisis and Hospitalization

Delta Goodrem, 42, sparked concerns for her partner's health by revealing his condition was severe enough to require medical admission. She stated on air that the week was extremely chaotic because Kai became unwell on Friday. She confirmed he had to go to the hospital and expressed deep sadness over his absence from the studio.

Also read Aljaž Škorjanec Steps In For Ill Kai Widdrington To Dance Argentine Tango With Delta Goodrem

Goodrem assured viewers that she and her replacement partner were sending him love. She emphasized her pride in Widdrington and expressed confidence that he would recover strength to return to the competition. The situation highlighted the physical demands and unexpected challenges inherent in the annual dance series.

Aljaz Skorjanec Steps In for Saturday Performance

Aljaz Skorjanec, 36, jumped in to take Widdrington's place for the Argentine Tango. The BBC issued a statement on Friday confirming Widdrington was not well enough to perform. The network explained that Skorjanec would step in to dance the Argentine Tango with Goodrem.

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Goodrem shared that she had to rehearse with three different partners throughout the week due to the last-minute change. She noted that Widdrington was with them in spirit. He later filmed himself watching the performance from home, appearing emotional as he cheered her on. His own professional partner, Chloe Wells, was present to comfort him during the broadcast.

Performance Score and Competition Context

Goodrem and Skorjanec received a total of 35 points out of 40 on Saturday night. This marked her highest score of the competition so far. The couple impressed the judges with their routine set to Missing by Everything But The Girl. The strong score came despite the rocky start to their partnership.

The team had previously skipped week four due to Goodrem suffering a rib injury during rehearsals. Under show rules, they were granted a bye to the following week. This setback added to the difficulties the pair faced before reaching the Saturday live show.

Other Contestant Updates and Leaderboard Changes

Actress Jaime Winstone returned to the dancefloor with Carlos Gu after missing the previous week. Winstone had torn an abdominal muscle during training. Hosts Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe welcomed her back, with Willis calling it a ginormous welcome. Winstone survived three dance-offs prior to this absence.

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Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby topped the leaderboard with 39 points. The couple scored three tens and a nine for their Charleston to Blame It On the Boogie by The Jacksons. They had landed in last place during the previous dance-off but impressed the judges and audience with this performance.

Tie for Last Place and Upcoming Blackpool Episode

Three couples finished in a tie for last place with 27 points. Will Best and Dianne Buswell performed a Paso Doble to Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat. Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola danced a Foxtrot to Have You Met Miss Jones by Robbie Williams. Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley executed a Quickstep to Happy Days by Pratt & McClain.

BBC bosses have not revealed further details regarding Widdrington's specific illness. It remains unclear if he will be well enough to return for the next week. The upcoming fan-favorite episode will take place at Blackpool Tower. The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs Sunday at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.