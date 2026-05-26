Kai Trump Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Gabriel Garza Jr

Kai Trump, 19, has been granted a restraining order against her 26-year-old alleged stalker Gabriel Garza Jr after a court hearing in Florida. The order prohibits Garza from stalking, cyberstalking, or committing any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death.

Kai Trump , the 19-year-old teenage granddaughter of President Donald Trump , has been granted a restraining order against her 26-year-old alleged stalker Gabriel Garza Jr . The restraining order prohibits Garza from stalking, cyberstalking, or committing any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death.

The order also bans him from going within 500 ft of Kai’s home or place of work. This is not Kai’s first experience with a stalker, as she previously dealt with Anthony Thomas Reyes in June 2025 when he allegedly scaled the walls of the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort and made an indecent proposal to marry her. Reyes also allegedly said to officers that he was also looking for Trump because he wanted to talk about “the gospel.





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Kai Trump Gabriel Garza Jr Restraining Order Stalking Cyberstalking Mar-A-Lago Donald Trump

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