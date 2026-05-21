Kai Trump Graduates from High School Amid Her Mother's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The Trump family is gathered to support their eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, in her graduation from high school . Her mother, Vanessa, was absent from the ceremony hours after revealing breast cancer diagnosis.

Family members gathered to support Kai Trump , the president's eldest grandchild, amid her mother's sudden breast cancer diagnosis. The family was in New York City apparently celebrating Kai's graduation from the Benjamin School , a college preparatory school in South Florida where tuition costs $41,600.

Kai, 19, posted about the graduation on her Instagram Stories, sharing a video of her wearing her blue cap and gown and walking across the stage to get her diploma. The video also showed the graduate getting ready for her big day, as her mother remarked: 'I can't believe she's graduating today.

' Kai was later seen in photos exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail meeting her grandmother, Bonnie Haydon, and aunt, Veronika Haydon, at celebrity hotspot The Mark in New York City for dinner. Kai, dressed casually in a black short sleeve shirt, jeans and sneakers, was also pictured embracing her aunt, who looks remarkably similar to her mother, Vanessa, before they sat down and enjoyed their meal.

But Vanessa - the ex-wife of President Trump's eldest son, Don Jr. - was noticeably absent from the pictures hours after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was 'working closely' with doctors on a treatment plan. The mom-of-five, who is dating golf legend Tiger Woods, made the admission in her own Instagram post, saying she had undergone a 'procedure' this week.

Kai Trump, 19, was seen in photos exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail meeting her grandmother, Bonnie Haydon, and aunt, Veronika Haydon, at celebrity hotspot The Mark in New York City for dinner





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